Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rare moment caught on camera: Drone footage of elephants crossing Brahmaputra river goes viral (WATCH)

    In Assam, a mesmerizing drone video captured by photographer Sachin Bharali showcased a herd of elephants displaying impressive swimming skills as they crossed the Brahmaputra River at Nimati Ghat. The video quickly went viral on social media, amassing over 4.2 million views.

    Rare moment caught on camera: Drone footage of elephants crossing Brahmaputra river goes viral (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 24, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    In a breathtaking drone video from Assam, photographer Sachin Bharali captures an extraordinary scene: a majestic herd of elephants demonstrating their awe-inspiring swimming prowess while elegantly traversing the vast expanse of the Brahmaputra River. Recorded at Nimati Ghat, a prominent river port in Assam, the video depicts at least 100 elephants gracefully navigating the deep waters of the Brahmaputra, with only their upper bodies visible as they move through the river.

    In the initial distant drone footage, there appeared to be movement resembling squirming fish. Upon closer inspection in close-up shots, it became evident that the commotion was a herd of elephants swimming together, following a lead elephant, occasionally bumping into each other as they traversed the water.

    The Instagram video has gone viral, garnering over 4.2 million views in a short span. Social media users have responded with a blend of awe and admiration to the captivating footage.

    Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary also commented on the mesmerising video, "Incredible. Never seen anything like this before."

    One Instagram user wrote, "Chocolate shake with chocolate beans".

    Assam is home to approximately 5,700 elephants, establishing it as a significant conservation region for these iconic creatures in India. Karnataka, boasting a larger population at 6,395, remains the state with the highest number of elephants.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra shares unique umbrella hack during monsoons; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra shares unique umbrella hack during monsoons; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH)

    People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session AJR

    'People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July vkp

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July

    Good news for commuters as Bengaluru-Mysuru road gets smart traffic system from July 1 gcw

    Good news for commuters as Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway gets smart traffic system from July 1

    AgustaWestland scandal: Italian court's bombshell implicating UPA-era politicians shared with PM Modi - Report snt

    AgustaWestland scandal: 225-page bombshell implicating UPA-era politicians given to PM Modi in Italy - Report

    Recent Stories

    Price hikes are unrelated to guarantee schemes: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Price hikes are unrelated to guarantee schemes: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra shares unique umbrella hack during monsoons; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: Anand Mahindra shares unique umbrella hack during monsoons; netizens can't keep calm (WATCH)

    Sonakshi Sinha dons red silk saree that costs 80K RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha dons red silk saree that costs 80K

    People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session AJR

    'People want substance, not slogans and drama': What PM Modi said ahead of Lok Sabha session

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July vkp

    Karnataka: Dengue cases cross 200 in Shivamogga, surge likely in July

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon