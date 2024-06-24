Rare moment caught on camera: Drone footage of elephants crossing Brahmaputra river goes viral (WATCH)

In Assam, a mesmerizing drone video captured by photographer Sachin Bharali showcased a herd of elephants displaying impressive swimming skills as they crossed the Brahmaputra River at Nimati Ghat. The video quickly went viral on social media, amassing over 4.2 million views.

In a breathtaking drone video from Assam, photographer Sachin Bharali captures an extraordinary scene: a majestic herd of elephants demonstrating their awe-inspiring swimming prowess while elegantly traversing the vast expanse of the Brahmaputra River. Recorded at Nimati Ghat, a prominent river port in Assam, the video depicts at least 100 elephants gracefully navigating the deep waters of the Brahmaputra, with only their upper bodies visible as they move through the river.

In the initial distant drone footage, there appeared to be movement resembling squirming fish. Upon closer inspection in close-up shots, it became evident that the commotion was a herd of elephants swimming together, following a lead elephant, occasionally bumping into each other as they traversed the water.

The Instagram video has gone viral, garnering over 4.2 million views in a short span. Social media users have responded with a blend of awe and admiration to the captivating footage.

Tamil Nadu's Additional Chief Secretary also commented on the mesmerising video, "Incredible. Never seen anything like this before."

One Instagram user wrote, "Chocolate shake with chocolate beans".

Assam is home to approximately 5,700 elephants, establishing it as a significant conservation region for these iconic creatures in India. Karnataka, boasting a larger population at 6,395, remains the state with the highest number of elephants.

