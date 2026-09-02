The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust appointed retired Air Vice Chief Jitendra Mishra as CEO and three new trustees. The trust also approved its annual accounts and discussed the ongoing SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed retired Air Vice Chief Jitendra Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), besides appointing three new trustees. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed the appointment of the CEO, filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court.

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted for selection of the CEO. He has 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force, extensive leadership experience and has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal. The Trust said last year's successful Operation Sindoor was conducted under his leadership and guidance.

The Trust also thanked the selection committee comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi, Suresh Hawde and committee secretary retired Lt Gen Sameer Panda for examining thousands of applications.

New Trustees and Role Restructuring

The three new trustees are Mahesh Bhagchandka, Madan Mohan Pandey and Dr Nirmala Yadav. The Trust also decided that swami Govind Dev Giri will be Mahamantri, while Mahesh Bhagchandka will take charge as Treasurer. The Trust thanked Shri Krishna Mohan Ji for successfully handling the Mahamantri's responsibilities during the past two months.

Financial Oversight and Court Matters

On the Supreme Court matter concerning alleged financial irregularities, the trustees welcomed the court order expanding the scope of the investigation in terms of both the time period and subjects, saying it would help establish the truth and resolve public confusion.

The Trust also discussed reducing human intervention in counting cash donations. Proposals from two banks and IIT are being evaluated for introducing technological assistance.

The Trust approved its annual accounts for 2025-26. According to the accounts, its total income was Rs 237 crore, expenditure Rs 91 crore, while Rs 425 crore was spent on construction-related works. Funds available with the Trust as on March 31, 2026, stood at Rs 9,882 crore.

Profiles of New Trustees

Mahesh Bhagchandka

Mahesh Bhagchandka (68) is a businessman and social worker from New Delhi and author of Hindutva Ke Purodha. He participated in the bhoomi pujan and pran pratishtha ceremonies of the Ram temple and has been associated with the installation of Ram Stambhs at 292 pilgrimage sites linked to the Shri Ram Van Gaman Yatra. He is also a member of the executive committee of the World Hindu Economic Forum.

Madan Mohan Pandey

Madan Mohan Pandey (74) is a law graduate and advocate from Ayodhya Cantt. He represented Shri Ram Lalla Virajman and Mahant Shri Ramchandra Paramhans Das Ji in the Ram Janmabhoomi case before the High Court and Supreme Court from 1990 to 2019. He also served as Additional Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh for six years.

Dr Nirmala Yadav

Dr Nirmala Yadav (66) holds postgraduate degrees in Hindi and Sanskrit and a PhD. A resident of Shikohabad, she served as a college principal for 19 years before retirement. She has experience in the evaluation of PhD theses and MA answer scripts and served as a university executive council member for 15 years.

Ongoing Donation Scam Probe

The decision comes amid an ongoing probe into an alleged multi-lakh-rupee donation scam involving allegations of systematic theft of offerings by temple staff and bank employees.

Eight individuals -- Avinash Shukla, Ankalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Rama Shankar alias Tinnu -- have been arrested in connection with the case and sent to judicial remand.

The FIR in the matter was registered on June 25 at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station on a complaint filed by Krishanmohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The case remains under investigation. (ANI)