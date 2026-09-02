Delhi BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor slammed AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj for using school children in a political video, calling it an illegal act. He urged the child rights commission to take cognisance of the 'political propaganda'.

BJP Accuses AAP Leader of 'Illegal' Political Propaganda with Children

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Wednesday strongly condemned the "political propaganda" conducted by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Delhi Convener Saurabh Bhardwaj among school children. He said that by enticing young school children with cake to participate in a political video, Saurabh Bhardwaj has committed an illegal act, a press statement said.

Kapoor slammed the opposition leader, saying that Bhardwaj has himself served as Education Minister and is likely more aware than anyone that depicting school children in such political videos is prohibited under the Delhi School Education Act.

'File a Complaint, Don't Use Children': BJP to AAP

According to the press statement, the Delhi BJP Spokesperson said that if Bhardwaj and the Aam Aadmi Party believe there has been any corruption in the bicycle distribution under the 'Delhi Vidya Vahini Yojana', they are free to file a police complaint or approach the courts; however, they have no right to engage in political propaganda among school children. Furthermore, he urged the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights to take cognisance of the "political propaganda" conducted by Saurabh Bhardwaj among children, the press statement highlighted.

AAP's Actions Stem from 'Political Frustration', Claims BJP

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party, Kapoor said that both Bhardwaj and AAP are politically defeated and frustrated by the implementation of schemes such as the provision of bicycles to schoolgirls, the monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 for women, and free gas cylinders for destitute women; initiatives championed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Consequently, they continue to level baseless allegations to mask their frustration. (ANI)