A 19-year-old BBA student was allegedly abducted in a car and assaulted by a group of five students near Bengaluru's RV College. The complainant was punched and hit with rings. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

A 19-year-old BBA student has alleged that he was abducted and assaulted by a group of students near RV College in Kengeri, Bengaluru, police said. A case has been registered at Kengeri Police Station in Crime No. 412/2026 under Sections 137(2), 115(2), 118(1), 352 and 351(2), read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the incident took place on September 1 between 12:10 pm and 1 pm near the back gate of RV College, at the SGT parking area in Pattanagere. The complainant, identified is a first-year BBA student at RV University.

Details of the Alleged Assault

In his complaint filed at around 1:30 pm on September 2, the complainant alleged that he was parking his scooter near the college gate when five persons and others allegedly confronted him and forcibly took him into a white car. The accused have been identified in the complaint as Samrat Vijaya (A-1), Samrud Simha (A-2), Vishwas Suchi (A-3), Skanda Venkatesh (A-4) and Sameed (A-5).

The complainant alleged that the group drove him from the college towards Pattanagere Main Road and stopped near the road in front of Rocks Bar. According to the complaint, the accused then allegedly assaulted him inside the vehicle. He alleged that the group punched him and hit him with rings they were wearing on his face, neck, head and chest, causing injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

The accused allegedly later dropped him at the same location and fled from the spot. The student subsequently returned to RV College on foot and later went to Rashtrotthana Hospital for treatment along with his friends, according to the complaint.

Following the complaint, PSI Hanumantha Hadimani took up the investigation. Police are examining the allegations, circumstances surrounding the incident and the role of the persons named in the complaint. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)