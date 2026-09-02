The Delhi Government's IT Department held a workshop on the DPDP Act, 2023, to enhance data privacy. IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh stressed protecting citizen data used for digital services, ensuring it's collected, stored, and handled safely.

Minister Stresses Data Safety

The Delhi Government's Information Technology (IT) Department on Wednesday organised a workshop on the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, to strengthen data privacy and security across government departments. Held in consultation with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY, the workshop was attended by senior IT officials, nodal officers and representatives from various Delhi government departments.

IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who chaired the workshop, stressed the need to protect personal information shared by citizens while using digital government services, including ration cards, caste certificates and other public services. He said the rapid expansion of digital governance has increased the government's responsibility to ensure that citizens' data is collected, stored and handled safely and is not misused or accessed without authorisation.

Key Provisions Discussed

Experts at the workshop explained key provisions of the DPDP Act, including consent, purpose limitation, data minimisation, rights of data principals, responsibilities of data fiduciaries and the role of the Data Protection Board of India. Officials also discussed practical issues related to implementing the law across departments and were sensitised to the responsible handling and protection of personal information.

Roadmap for Implementation

The IT Department also outlined its roadmap for strengthening data protection, including issuing detailed guidelines on data-handling standards and appointing Data Protection Nodal Officers in every department. Singh said the IT Department's role has expanded with Delhi's growing digital governance needs and that the government is working to build stronger technical and institutional capabilities. Further training, guidelines and technical support will be provided in phases to ensure effective compliance with the DPDP Act.