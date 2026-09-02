BJP MP Sambit Patra welcomed the decision to defer the 2027 census in Manipur, thanking PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. He called the move, taken after a high-level meeting, a 'big step' towards addressing the aspirations of the state's people.

'A Big Step': Patra Welcomes Census Deferment in Manipur

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday welcomed the decision to defer the 2027 census in Manipur, saying the Centre has a "special place" for the state and that the decision was a "big step" towards addressing the aspirations of its people.

During a brief interaction with the media, Patra thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for convening a high-level meeting where the decision to defer the census in Manipur was taken. "The central government, the Modi government, has a special place for Manipur in its heart. In keeping with that, and the presentation by the people of Manipur that the Census 2027 should be deferred, we are thankful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Patra said.

He said the Union Home Minister convened a high-level meeting in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and the Governor of Manipur, where the decision was taken to defer the census in the state. "I believe this is a big step as far as the aspiration of the people of Manipur is concerned. We also take the opportunity of welcoming this decision," he said.

Patra said the Centre was trying to ensure that "all good comes to Manipur" and thanked civil society organisations (CSOs) that had raised their concerns. "I also thank all the CSOs who have let their concerns known to us. I thank the eight MLAs who had come to meet the Union Home Minister in Delhi, who were sent by the honourable Chief Minister of Manipur to Delhi as a delegate. They took up the matter in Delhi, and we have the result in front of us," he said.

Patience Urged on NRC Demand

On the demand for an update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Patra said decisions on the issue would be taken by the Union Home Ministry in due course. "There is a demand for NRC for one and a half years. So all these decisions would be taken in due course of time at the level of the Union Home Ministry. The first demand was that the census should be deferred, and that has been met with," he said.

Patra appealed for patience and said the outcome of other demands would be known in due course. "I believe patience and thankfulness are two qualities which should be possessed by us, and in the due course of time, we will know what is going to happen," he said.

Background: Meira Paibi Torch Rally

His remarks came after a large number of Meira Paibi activists held a torch rally in Imphal on August 28, demanding an update to the NRC before the commencement of the national census operation. The rally was organised by the North Imphal Meira and Clubs Coordinating Committee under the aegis of the Campaign for Justice and Fair Delimitation (JFD).

Hundreds of women marched through the streets carrying flaming torches. The procession began from Koirengei village and proceeded along the National Highway-2 (NH-2) stretch before moving towards Liberal College in Luwangsangbam village.

The rally was conducted under heavy police protection in view of the sensitive situation in the region, with security personnel deployed to maintain law and order along the highway and surrounding areas. (ANI)