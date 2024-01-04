Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir inauguration: Old video of Indian jawans teaching US Army soldier 'Jai Shri Ram' resurfaces

    Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, an old video featuring Indian Army jawans teaching a US soldier the chants 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram' has resurfaced.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

    Ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, an old video of Indian Army soldiers teaching an American counterpart to chant "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai and Jai Shri Ram" has gone viral. The video said to be taken during the Yudh Abhyas 2023 in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, which was conducted between September 25 and October 8 last year, showcases a delightful scene where Indian jawans from the Maratha Light Infantry patiently guide a US Army soldier through the pronunciation of two powerful and historically significant chants.

    "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai" pays homage to the legendary Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is celebrated for his leadership, military tactics, and commitment to justice. "Jai Shri Ram" is a popular Hindu mantra that venerates Lord Rama, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

    The exchange not only demonstrates the willingness of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment soldiers to share their cultural and historical heritage but also underscores the openness of the US Army soldiers to embrace and participate in the experience. In the resurfaced video, the American soldier can be seen repeating the phrases with enthusiasm and respect, showcasing the power of shared values and mutual understanding.

    The resurfaced video, which quickly went viral on various social media platforms, has garnered positive reactions from people across the country who are gearing up for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Many have praised the soldiers for their openness and the heartwarming exchange that exemplifies the unity within diversity.

    Here's a look at the original video, which was shared on October 13, 2023, after the conclusion of the annual exercise conducted jointly by the Indian Army and the United States Army.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    An Indian Army contingent comprising of 350 personnel participated in the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2023, where personnel from both sides practiced a series of tactical drills to enhance interoperability in conducting UN peacekeeping operations. The theme of the Exercise was ‘Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/ Extreme Climatic Conditions’ under Chapter VII of United Nations mandate.

    The Field Training Exercise included validation of Integrated Battle Groups against hostile forces at the Brigade level, Integrated Surveillance Grid at the Brigade/ Battalion level, employment of Heliborne/ Airborne elements and Force Multipliers, validation of logistics and casualty management during operations, evacuation and combat medical aid and other aspects as applicable to High Altitude Areas and Extreme Climatic Conditions.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 3:36 PM IST
