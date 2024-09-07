Asia's strongest typhoon in a decade, Yagi hits Vietnam after killing 2 in China; WATCH dramatic videos

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Super Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful tropical cyclone to strike Asia in a decade, made landfall near the city of Haiphong early Saturday, unleashing unprecedented devastation across northern Vietnam's Red River Delta.

    Super Typhoon Yagi Asia strongest typhoon in a decade hits Vietnam after killing 2 in China; WATCH dramatic videos snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Super Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful tropical cyclone to strike Asia in a decade, made landfall near the city of Haiphong early Saturday, unleashing unprecedented devastation across northern Vietnam’s Red River Delta. Packing winds of 125-130 mph (200-210 km/h), Yagi has been described as the strongest typhoon to hit Vietnam in recorded history.

    The typhoon, which intensified rapidly in recent days, slammed into the region with catastrophic force, causing extensive damage and triggering fears of severe flooding. The Red River Delta, home to over 22 million people, experienced violent storm surges reaching up to 16 feet (5 meters) high, with surge waters potentially penetrating up to 60 miles (97 km) inland towards Hanoi.

    The impact of Yagi was immediate and dramatic. In Hai Phong, metal roof sheets and commercial signboards were seen soaring through the air as the typhoon struck. The winds, which exceeded 149 km/h (93 mph), uprooted thousands of trees and sent ships and boats swirling out to sea. Local resident Tran Thi Hoa, 48, described the scene as "terrifying," recounting how she stayed indoors with all windows locked while enduring the relentless noise of the storm.

    Before making landfall in Vietnam, Typhoon Yagi wreaked havoc in southern China, where it claimed the lives of at least two people and injured 92 others on Hainan Island. The typhoon's fierce winds, reportedly surpassing 230 km/h (143 mph), led to the evacuation of approximately 460,000 residents from the island. Hainan’s main airport in Haikou was temporarily closed, and over 800,000 households suffered power outages.

    In Guangdong province, more than 574,000 residents were evacuated in preparation for Yagi's second landfall in Xuwen County. The typhoon also affected Hong Kong, where over 270 people sought refuge in temporary government shelters, and more than 100 flights were canceled. Heavy rains and winds caused significant tree damage and halted various services including stock market trading, banking, and school activities.

    Typhoon Yagi began its destructive path as a tropical storm in the Philippines, where it caused the deaths of at least 13 people and displaced over 47,600 individuals. The storm's heavy rains and landslides affected more than 2 million people across the archipelago, disrupting daily life and leading to prolonged delays in ferry services and domestic flights.

    Recent studies indicate that typhoons in the region are now forming closer to the coast, intensifying more rapidly, and staying over land for longer periods due to climate change. This trend has made typhoons like Yagi more powerful and destructive, posing greater risks to densely populated areas.

    Dramatic videos and images have surfaced online, showcasing the sheer scale of Yagi’s impact. Footage from Hai Phong captures the ferocity of the winds and the chaos unleashed by the storm. Authorities across the region are urging residents to remain vigilant and adhere to evacuation orders to minimize the risk of further casualties and damage.

    Take a look:

