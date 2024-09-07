Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30,000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended

    R Muthuraj, an Ola autorickshaw driver, faces significant consequences after being arrested by Magadi Road police in Bengaluru for slapping and threatening a college student who canceled a ride. He will spend the weekend in jail and must pay at least Rs 30,000 in legal fees for bail.

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    Bengaluru: A moment of anger has resulted in significant consequences for R Muthuraj, an Ola autorickshaw driver based in the city. He was arrested by Magadi Road police for slapping and threatening a college student who canceled a ride. Muthuraj will spend the weekend in jail and will need to pay at least Rs 30,000 in legal expenses to secure bail. The incident, which unfolded on Wednesday, has garnered widespread attention after a video of the altercation went viral on social media.

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! OLA auto driver accused of slapping woman for cancelling ride, abuses her (WATCH)

    A woman named Niti and her friend booked two autos through the OLA app due to peak hour traffic. Niti took the first auto, while her friend canceled the second ride. The driver of the canceled auto, visibly angry about the cancellation, reportedly followed Niti and her friend, leading to a heated confrontation.

    Muthuraj faces charges under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As a resident of Chikkalasandra, he could not secure a simple station bail, as the police chose to present him in court to underscore the seriousness of his actions.

    The Ola driver also now faces a minimum of four days in custody before he can consider applying for bail. Hiring an advocate and covering legal fees will likely cost him Rs 30,000 or more, according to police sources. He admitted that he lost his temper after the ride was canceled, but he could not defend his actions of verbally abusing and slapping the girl.

    C Mallikarjuna, Additional Commissioner of Transport (Enforcement), said that a report on the incident has been requested from the jurisdictional RTO. He stated as quoted by Times of India, "We'll initiate action on suspending the driving licence and the permit of the driver after receiving the report."
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Namma Bengaluru Awards 2024: Nominate unsung heroes of Bengaluru by October 31 vkp

    Namma Bengaluru Awards 2024: Nominate unsung heroes of Bengaluru by October 31

    Bengaluru BWSSB bans usage of Cauvery water for Ganesha idol immersion; warns of hefty fines vkp

    Bengaluru: BWSSB bans usage of Cauvery water for Ganesha idol immersion; warns of hefty fines

    Karnataka SHOCKER! 18-year-old girl suspected of rape, found murdered in Bidar; Public demand justice vkp

    Karnataka SHOCKER! 18-year-old girl suspected of rape, found murdered in Bidar; Public demand justice

    Bengaluru Man arrested for allegedly showing private parts to woman walking in Cubbon Park vkp

    Bengaluru: Man arrested for allegedly showing private parts to woman walking in Cubbon Park

    Bengaluru BBMP issues QR codes for Ganesha idol immersion locations vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP issues QR codes for Ganesha idol immersion locations

    Recent Stories

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces backlash for her Radha photoshoot, deletes pictures RKK

    Tamannaah Bhatia faces backlash for her Radha photoshoot, deletes pictures

    Is Kannada actress Kavitha Gowda Gowri pregnant? Check out her latest photoshoot on Ganesh Chaturthi RBA

    Is Kannada actress Kavitha Gowda Gowri pregnant? Check out her latest photoshoot on Ganesh Chaturthi

    UP HORROR woman head shaved beaten publicly after filing molestation complaint against nephew gcw

    UP HORROR! Woman's head shaved, beaten publicly after filing molestation complaint against nephew

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0 scr

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

    Did you know Deepika Padukone's green Banarasi saree took 6 months to make? RKK

    Did you know Deepika Padukone's green Banarasi saree took 6 months to make?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon