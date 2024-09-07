BEWARE! Do not eat chia seeds at THIS time

Lifestyle
Consuming fiber-rich chia seeds at night or right before going to bed can lead to digestive issues and may interfere with sleep.
The best time to consume chia seeds is in the morning on an empty stomach.
Consuming chia seeds on an empty stomach in the morning can aid in weight loss.
Drinking water with chia seeds on an empty stomach can help alleviate constipation.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds contribute to maintaining a healthy heart.
The omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds are also beneficial for brain health.
Packed with calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, chia seeds support bone health.