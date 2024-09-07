Lifestyle

BEWARE! Do not eat chia seeds at THIS time

Avoid Chia Seeds at Night

Consuming fiber-rich chia seeds at night or right before going to bed can lead to digestive issues and may interfere with sleep.

Best Time: Morning

The best time to consume chia seeds is in the morning on an empty stomach.

Weight Management

Consuming chia seeds on an empty stomach in the morning can aid in weight loss.

Relieving Constipation

Drinking water with chia seeds on an empty stomach can help alleviate constipation.

Heart Health

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds contribute to maintaining a healthy heart.

Brain Health

The omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds are also beneficial for brain health.

Bone Health

Packed with calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, chia seeds support bone health.

