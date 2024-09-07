Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur conflict: Fake videos from Gaza war, Myanmar fueling tensions; Indian Army warns of misinformation

    An Indian Army official, speaking to Asianet Newsable, reported a noticeable increase in the spread of fake news, images, and videos related to the situation in Manipur.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    New Delhi: Misinformation and fake videos continue to circulate widely amidst the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, despite repeated efforts by authorities to debunk them. In a concerning development, some mainstream media outlets have also mistakenly broadcast footage from the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, misrepresenting it as being from Manipur.

    An Indian Army official, speaking to Asianet Newsable, reported a noticeable increase in the spread of fake news, images, and videos related to the situation in the state.

    "Some videos, originally depicting rocket launches in the Israel-Gaza conflict, are being falsely portrayed as being used in Manipur,” the official said.

    Recently, the Manipur government and state police alleged that Kuki insurgents had used drones to carry out explosions in Meitei-inhabited areas since Sunday. However, Kuki organizations in Manipur strongly refuted this claim, calling it "totally unfounded, with no credible evidence.”

    They further emphasised that it is a well-documented fact that drones have been used by Meiteis.

    “It is beyond doubt that the irresponsible statement from the home department was intended to create confusion among the people and the media in order to create a misleading narrative," the official added.

    The Indian Army official further stated that “the footage of drones from Myanmar is being misrepresented as from the Manipur.”

    “This deliberate spread of misinformation is not only misleading but also has the potential to escalate tensions and create unnecessary panic,” the official added. “Even reputed media houses are falling into this trap.”

    Amid escalating violence, the government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state on September 7 to ensure the safety of students and teachers. Additionally, Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba has formed a high-level committee to investigate the use of drones by insurgents.

