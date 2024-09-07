Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'This is Naya Kashmir': United Imports Srinagar's Bijbehara Premier League win sparks viral celebration| WATCH

    In a remarkable demonstration of the changing landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, the Bijbehara Premier League 4 final turned into a vibrant celebration of peace and progress.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    In a remarkable demonstration of the changing landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, the Bijbehara Premier League 4 final turned into a vibrant celebration of peace and progress. The match held at the Nilandruss Cricket Ground in Anantnag on September 5, not only showcased thrilling cricket but also marked a significant milestone for the region.

    United Imports Srinagar clinched the title with a decisive 17-run victory over Bijbehara Sports Club. United Imports Srinagar set a target of 149 runs, scoring 148/7 in their 20 overs. Star performances from Dardish Goni, who contributed 27 runs off 19 balls, and Faizan Rouf, who added 24 runs from 16 balls, set the stage for their triumph. The standout bowler for United Imports Srinagar, Saju, delivered an exceptional performance, taking 4 wickets for just 22 runs in his 4-over spell.

    In response, Bijbehara Sports Club struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Despite solid contributions from Aaqib Maxii, who scored 25 runs off 20 balls, and Iqbal Abdullah, who made 20 runs off 16 balls, they could only manage 131/9 in their 20 overs. Aqib Mir was the standout performer with the ball for Bijbehara Sports Club earlier, taking 3 wickets, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

    The match was more than just a contest of cricket; it symbolized a shift towards a new era in Kashmir. The celebratory atmosphere, captured in a viral video, depicted a sea of jubilant faces, highlighting the region's transition from a history of turmoil to a future marked by hope and enthusiasm. The crowd's overwhelming support and the joyful celebrations underscore a growing preference for education, sports, and peace over violence.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a stable and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir appears to be taking shape, with such events reflecting the positive changes sweeping through the region. As the new Kashmir emerges, this cricketing event stands as a testament to the power of sports in fostering unity and happiness among the youth.

    "Victory beyond the match! In Kashmir, where fear once ruled, joy now erupts as the youth celebrate on the cricket field. The choice is clear: education and sports over violence. A new era has dawned. This is the Kashmir of today! This is the future we have been waiting for," wrote one user on X.

    Another added, "This is Naya Kashmir where people now enjoy cricket matches rather than participating in terrorist activities. Thank PM Modi for bringing this stability to J&K."

