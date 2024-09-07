HACK TIME! Remove rust from stainless steel cookware in just 5 minutes

Lifestyle
Stainless steel cookware is commonly used in most households today.
Don't worry if your stainless steel cookware has rusted and you can't seem to get rid of it.
Here are some tips to remove rust from your cookware and make it shine like silver.
Vinegar used in pickles can be used to remove rust. Pour a teaspoon of vinegar into the rusted utensil and let it dry. Then scrub with a brush and wash.
Baking soda is a natural cleaning agent used to remove stains. Make a paste by mixing 2 teaspoons of soda in water, sprinkle it where the rust is, and leave it for half an hour.
Mix potato in soapy water and use it like soap. The oxalic acid in it helps in removing rust.
Lemon is enough if there is less rust. If it is high, add lemon juice to baking soda, pour it in the vessel and wash it after about 10 minutes.