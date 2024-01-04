Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir inauguration: Planning a trip to Ayodhya? THIS app will help you find affordable stay

    Ram Mandir inauguration: The Holy Ayodhya app has listed 500 buildings of Ayodhya city as 'homestays' and 2200 rooms will be available for tourists to book via the app. The room tariffs start at Rs 1000 on average.

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

    The Ayodhya administration has introduced a new app named ‘Holy Ayodhya’ dedicated for tourists visiting the Ram Mandir. The Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) developed "Holy Ayodhya," which would assist travellers in finding reasonably priced homestays in Ayodhya. Currently, the app is only accessible to Android users.  The interface is similar to any hotel booking app but the hotel listings are exclusively for Ayodhya. The room tariffs start at Rs 1000 on average.

    Keep in mind that the "Holy Ayodhya" app mostly features listings for homestays rather than for businesses like hotels. According to the authorities, 2200 rooms in 500 Ayodhya municipal buildings have been registered as homestays, and visitors can stay in these rooms.

    The traveller must confirm the reservation with an advance payment and a working phone number in order to reserve a room at any homestay using this app. Regarding the cancellation policy, there won't be any refunds if the reservation isn't cancelled 24 hours before check-in time. Otherwise, there will be no free cancellation and full refund. For the most part, rooms check in at 2 PM.

    Meanwhile, a roadmap is being made for preparations to welcome about 8000 invited visitors. A final action plan will be established for their stay and the functioning of the movement in light of the trip, according to the administration. 5000 members of Sant Samaj have been asked to participate in this programme.

    In order to ensure a seamless traffic flow for the VVIP travel on January 22, a dedicated route will be built. During VVIP mobility, this corridor will link Ayodhya's main locations, such as the airport and railway station.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 1:57 PM IST
