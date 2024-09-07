UP HORROR! Woman's head shaved, beaten publicly after filing molestation complaint against nephew

A woman’s head was shaved and she was brutally thrashed for protesting against ongoing molestation by her nephew in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. A purported video of the incident recorded on September 3 went viral on social media on Friday, after which police took cognizance of the matter.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj was brutally beaten and had her head shaved after complaining that her nephew sexually harassed her. Following the release of a distressing video of the event, police arrested six people, including the woman's husband, due to public outcry. The incident occurred on September 3, but the video only recently came to the fore.

The footage showed the woman, with her head shaved and hands and legs tied, being beaten repeatedly with a wooden stick by her husband in front of a small crowd. The men took turns to assault the woman, who winces in pain and cries before collapsing.

The woman said Raja Nath, her nephew, had been pestering her for a while. Her husband and his family attacked her when she went to his house to voice her complaints; they beat her with sticks and shaved her head.

Police took cognisance of the viral video and launched an investigation. "A video of a woman being beaten is being shared. The man seen beating in the video is the husband of a woman. Six people have been arrested and an inquiry is underway," said Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand.

In her complaint, the woman detailed the harassment by her nephew and explained how, when she confronted his family, they held her hostage and assaulted her. The situation escalated when they cut off her hair in an attempt to humiliate her. Later, her husband joined in the abuse, tying her up and beating her in front of others.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

