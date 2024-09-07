Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday

    Mammootty's upcoming film, "Dominic and The Ladies' Purse", marks Tamil director Gautham Menon's debut in Malayalam cinema. The movie, produced under Mammootty's banner, features an ensemble cast including Gokul Suresh, Lena, and Viji Venkatesh.

    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    On his 73rd birthday, Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty unveiled the first poster of his forthcoming film, revealing its title as "Dominic and The Ladies' Purse". This movie marks a milestone as it introduces acclaimed Tamil director Gautham Menon to the Malayalam film industry, making his debut in the region.

    "Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' Purse, Directed by @menongautham & Produced by @MKampanyOffl (sic)," Mammootty captioned the poster.

    The poster features Mammootty donning a bathrobe, surrounded by a flurry of activity. A mysterious black purse and scattered papers lie on the floor, while a curious cat trails behind him as he steps out of the frame, hinting at a story full of intrigue and suspense.

    The poster's backdrop, adorned with a James Bond poster and a pinboard cluttered with photos and notes, suggests a sense of investigation and mystery. Although the film's plot and Mammootty's character details remain under wraps, the hints of detective work and sleuthing imply that Mammootty may be playing a detective role in "Dominic and The Ladies' Purse", adding to the intrigue surrounding the movie.

    Dominic and The Ladies' Purse" marks the sixth production venture under Mammootty's banner, Mammootty Kampany. The script is penned by Sooraj R and Neeraj R. Filming, which commenced in July, is nearing its end, with key locations in Kochi and Munnar. The cinematography is led by Vishnu Dev, and Darbuka Siva is composing the music.

    The cast of "Dominic and The Ladies' Purse" boasts a talented ensemble, including Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Lena, and Viji Venkatesh in pivotal roles. 

