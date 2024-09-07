SHOCKING! Autorickshaw drivers slap and assault traffic cop on duty in Thane's Ulhasnagar; WATCH

A video has surfaced showing two autorickshaw drivers physically assaulting a traffic police constable in Ulhasnagar, Thane district. The altercation began when the drivers were accused of harassing a woman and violating traffic norms.

Thane: A video has surfaced showing a violent altercation between two autorickshaw drivers and a traffic police constable in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, on Friday (Sep 06). The footage captures a heated argument escalating into physical violence, with the autorickshaw drivers attacking the on-duty traffic officer.

According to the traffic guards, the autorickshaw drivers were allegedly harassing a woman and had illegally parked their vehicle in the middle of the road, violating traffic rules. Locals reported that a drunk autorickshaw driver had collided with a woman's two-wheeler, prompting the traffic guard to intervene and attempt to file a complaint against the driver.

The video captured a rickshaw driver misbehaving with the police constable, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Another rickshaw driver joined the fray, and together they manhandled the constable. One of the drivers even slapped the officer. A traffic warden intervened, rushing to the constable's aid as he was being assaulted by the drivers. Following the incident, police filed a complaint and detained one of the autorickshaw drivers for a criminal offense, according to sources.

Locals reported that as the police attempted to file a complaint against the auto-rickshaw drivers in the late evening, the drivers retaliated by demanding that a counter-complaint be filed against the police constable involved in the altercation.

