Four-time international throwball gold medalist Amardeep Kumar now sells vegetables and drives a cab, highlighting the financial struggles of athletes in non-mainstream sports. His case gained attention from Jharkhand officials, but government policy prevents offering him a job or reward.

Amardeep Kumar’s remarkable journey from representing India and winning four international gold medals to selling vegetables and driving a cab in Ranchi has sparked widespread attention online.

The 29-year-old Jharkhand throwball player’s story highlights the struggles faced by athletes in lesser-known sporting disciplines, even after achieving success at the international level. Kumar, who lives in Ranchi’s Argora area, began playing throwball at the age of 13 after a local player noticed his interest in sports and offered him free training at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.

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His talent soon took him to the Indian team. Kumar won his first international gold at the Asian Junior Throwball Championship in Malaysia in 2015. He later won gold at the Indo-Nepal Throwball Championship in Kathmandu in 2017, the South Asian Throwball Championship in Bengaluru in 2019 and another South Asian Throwball Championship in Ranchi in 2026.

Despite those achievements, Kumar says he has struggled to secure financial stability or a government job. He has been driving a cab and helping his family sell vegetables to make ends meet. Reports also highlighted that he had borrowed ₹65,000 to travel to Malaysia for the 2015 tournament.

The story gained further momentum after it was shared on social media, drawing the attention of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Soren directed the state sports department to look into Kumar’s situation and take “suitable action”.

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The Jharkhand Milk Federation, Medha, also explored possible employment opportunities for the athlete. Officials contacted Kumar and sought details about his educational qualifications and whether he held a commercial driving licence.

However, the state sports department later said existing policy does not provide cash rewards or government jobs for athletes participating in sports not recognised by the Indian Olympic Association. It said efforts were being explored to rehabilitate Kumar and help him lead a dignified life.

Kumar’s story has now triggered a larger conversation about recognition, employment and financial support for athletes who bring international honours to India.