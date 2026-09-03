A former Google engineer, Linwei Ding, has been jailed in the US for stealing top-secret AI technology. The court found he copied over 500 confidential files and tried to pass them to two Chinese companies while still on Google's payroll.

A former Google engineer, Linwei Ding, also known as Lianwei Ding, has been sentenced to 364 days in jail by a US court. He was caught stealing trade secrets about Google's super-advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip technology. The shocking part is that he was trying to pass this sensitive information to two companies in China, all while still working at Google. This case has once again put the spotlight on the intense tech rivalry between the US and China.

What was this Google trade secret theft all about?

Ding pleaded guilty to four charges of stealing trade secrets. Besides the jail time, he has to pay Google $500,000 (that's about ₹4.16 crore) in compensation. And even after he's released, he'll be under supervision by the authorities for three years.

So, what exactly happened? Between May 2022 and May 2023, Ding secretly uploaded more than 500 confidential files from Google's internal network to his personal Google Cloud account. These weren't just any files. They contained the complete hardware and software blueprints for Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which are basically the brains behind Google's AI. He also stole information about Google's supercomputing data centres. He even tried to be clever about it, converting the files to PDFs to avoid being detected by Google's security systems. But clearly, that didn't work out for him.

Working for Google, loyal to a Chinese company!

Here's the craziest part. While he was a Google employee, Ding was also secretly working as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for a tech startup in China. On top of that, he was trying to launch his own AI company in China and was looking for investors. The authorities finally caught up with him and arrested him in March this year.

US Attorney Ismail Ramsey said, "Ding tried to steal Google's most sensitive AI technology and give it to Chinese companies. This sentence should serve as a strong warning." The FBI also made it clear that they are committed to protecting American technology from being stolen by foreign powers.