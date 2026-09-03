The CISF Wives Welfare Association, Sanrakshika, has launched initiatives for force families, including skill development with Jan Shikshan Sansthan, an MoU with Drishti IAS for concessional coaching, and distribution of wheelchairs for Divyang wards.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday launched a series of initiatives aimed at skill development, educational support, and welfare of force families. Sanrakshika, the CISF Wives Welfare Association, launched the initiatives which include the launch of a Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Skill Development Training Programme at eight locations, signing of an MoU with Drishti Group for concessional coaching for competitive examinations, and distribution of wheelchairs to Divyang wards of CISF personnel. The programme was organised at the CISF Headquarters in Delhi and was attended by the force's Director General Praveer Ranjan, along with senior officers of the force.

Skill Development and Certification

Under Sanrakshika's ‘Saksham’ initiative, vocational skill development programmes are being organised in collaboration with Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), a scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The programme aims to equip family members of CISF personnel with skill-based training to enhance opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship.

A total of 13 batches across eight CISF units have enrolled in the training. Under the programme, JSS will provide trainers, equipment and tools, while the concerned CISF units will facilitate training venues. Participants will also receive certification aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF).

Educational Support for Competitive Exams

Sanrakshika also signed an MoU with CEO of Drishti IAS , to provide concessional coaching for Civil Services and other competitive examinations to spouses and wards of serving and retired CISF personnel, martyrs and personnel who died in harness. The concessions will be applicable to new enrolments from Academic Year 2026-27 to 2028-29. Drishti IAS offers coaching for UPSC Civil Services, Judiciary, State PCS, Teaching Examinations and CUET in Hindi and English.

Welfare for Divyang Wards

As part of its welfare initiatives, Sanrakshika distributed wheelchairs to families of CISF personnel having Divyang wards, with the objective of supporting their mobility and independence.

Leadership Applauds Initiatives

Speaking on the occasion, the CISF chief appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Sanrakshika for the welfare and empowerment of CISF families. “The initiatives launched today by Sanrakshika for skill development, educational support and welfare of CISF families are important steps towards their empowerment. I appreciate these efforts and believe that we, as members of the Force, should continue to take such initiatives forward and ensure that similar welfare initiatives keep happening in the future.”

The initiatives undertaken by Sanrakshika seek to strengthen skill development, educational opportunities and family welfare, complementing the CISF's efforts towards the overall well-being and empowerment of its personnel and their families. (ANI)