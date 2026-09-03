Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan reviewed GLOF and avalanche preparedness with Himalayan states and UTs. The meeting focused on early warning, monitoring, evacuation, and strengthening response, urging proactive mitigation measures.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Himalayan states and Union Territories against the risks of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches.

Review of Preparedness and Vulnerabilities

The meeting reviewed the evolving risk of GLOFs in the Himalayan region, with particular emphasis on early warning, monitoring of vulnerable glacial lakes and snow-covered areas, identification of high-risk locations, flow path, timely dissemination of alerts, evacuation preparedness and strengthening of response mechanisms, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement. The state and UT-specific vulnerabilities and preparedness measures were discussed in detail, with emphasis on ensuring that mitigation measures are translated into concrete actions at the district and local levels.

Key Directives for States and UTs

Chairing the meeting in the national capital, the Home Secretary emphasised the need for "continuous and proactive monitoring" of vulnerable glacial lakes and avalanche-prone areas, particularly during periods of heightened risk. "The states and UTs were advised to maintain close coordination among state agencies, district administrations and scientific and technical institutions so that warnings are acted upon promptly and effectively," said the MHA in the statement.

The Home Secretary further stressed that preparedness for GLOFs and snow avalanches must move beyond response-oriented measures towards risk-informed planning, preventive mitigation and community-level preparedness.

States and UTs were further advised to regularly review their preparedness plans, identify gaps in early warning and evacuation arrangements, and undertake necessary corrective measures in advance of any extreme event. The Home Secretary also highlighted that states need to expedite the progress of GLOF mitigation project sanctioned for the states by the Central government in 2024.

Inter-Agency Coordination and Way Forward

The meeting concluded with directions for continued inter-agency coordination, regular sharing of risk information and strengthening of early warning and response mechanisms to minimise loss of life and property in vulnerable Himalayan areas.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries and State Disaster Management Authorities of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Central Water Commission (CWC), India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE). The states and UTs presented their respective preparedness and mitigation strategies, including measures being undertaken for monitoring vulnerable glacial lakes, strengthening early warning systems, improving last-mile dissemination of alerts, flow path planning, community preparedness and deployment of response resources in vulnerable areas. (ANI)