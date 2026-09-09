A man was robbed of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Daryaganj. In a separate incident, cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore were stolen from a businessman's house in Timarpur; two domestic helps are the prime suspects and are absconding.

Man Robbed of Rs 1 Crore at Gunpoint in Daryaganj

A man carrying Rs 1 crore in cash was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by bike-borne miscreants in Delhi's Daryaganj area on Monday evening, September 7, police said. The attackers allegedly targeted the man while he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw and fled with a bag containing the cash.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident took place in the Daryaganj area during the evening hours. The victim was travelling in an auto-rickshaw when the assailants, riding a motorcycle, allegedly approached him.

The miscreants reportedly threatened the man at gunpoint before snatching the bag containing the cash. After committing the robbery, the attackers fled from the spot on their motorcycle. Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused. Further details are awaited as the probe progresses.

Rs 2.5 Crore in Cash, Jewellery Stolen from Businessman's House

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 2.5 crore were allegedly stolen from a businessman's house in Delhi's Timarpur area while his family was away in Australia, police said. Two domestic helps, who had keys to the house, have emerged as prime suspects and are absconding.

According to police, businessman Anuj Gupta lives on the first floor of Rivera Apartments on Mall Road in Timarpur, while his younger brother Anshul resides in another portion of the flat. Anuj had travelled to Australia with his family on September 2.

The theft came to light on Sunday morning when his nephew Ujjwal reached the first floor and found the flat’s door open, with cupboards open and belongings scattered. Police said Anshul had left for his shop on Saturday and returned at around 10 pm, but the theft was not detected at that time. He subsequently informed the police, following which a team from Timarpur police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage from the apartment and surrounding areas, during which the movement of two suspects was detected. The domestic help, identified as Anil and Vicky, reportedly entered the flat on September 5 and have been absconding since the incident. Police suspect that the two may have been aware of the cash and valuables kept inside the house, and their possible involvement is being investigated.

After being informed about the theft, Anuj returned to Delhi from Australia and provided police with a list of the stolen cash and valuables. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at around Rs 2.5 crore.

Several teams have been formed to trace the suspects. Police are conducting raids at their possible hideouts and examining CCTV footage, their movements and contacts as part of the investigation.