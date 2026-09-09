The Maharashtra FDA suspended licenses of a railway caterer's supplier, a dairy, and eateries at a Juhu religious centre for food safety violations. The statewide enforcement drive also saw licenses suspended for 20 other renowned establishments.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday suspended the licenses of a supplier linked to a railway caterer, a dairy unit and multiple eateries at a rekigious centre in Juhu for alleged violations of food safety norms.

Statewide Enforcement Drive Details

According to the Maharashtra FDA, "Inspection of food establishments, specifically base kitchens and food plazas supplying food to railway passengers conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).” The food license of a hospitality and catering company was suspended and improvement notices were issued to four others.

The enforcement drive also hit the dairy sector, with authorities suspending the license of a Kharghar-based milk business after uncovering alleged operational irregularities. "Improvement notices issued to four others. Licenses of three food establishments operating at ISKCON, Juhu, suspended. Serious irregularities found in the milk business, Kharghar; license suspended. Licenses were also suspended for 20 renowned food establishments (hotels, restaurants, etc.): 6 in Mumbai, 3 in Konkan Division, and 11 in Pune Division," FDA stated.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated sweeping enforcement actions, suspending the operating licenses of multiple prominent food establishments over alleged violations of food safety norms. The regulatory crackdown follows intensive inspections targeting base kitchens, transit food plazas, and commercial eateries across the state.

According to the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Inspection of food establishments, specifically base kitchens and food plazas supplying food to railway passengers under IRCTC was conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and license of hospitality and catering company has been suspended, and improvement notices issued to four others.

Licenses of three food establishments operating at a religious organisation's centre in Juhu were also suspended Serious irregularities found in the milk business at a Milk supplier supplier in Kharghar; their license was suspended Licenses suspended for 20 renowned food establishments (hotels, restaurants, etc.): 6 in Mumbai, 3 in Konkan Division, and 11 in Pune Division.

Violations Found Under 'Safe Maharashtra' Campaign

Under the state campaign ‘Safe Food, Safe Medicine, Safe Maharashtra’, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Maharashtra has executed strict enforcement actions, suspending licenses of prominent eateries, dark stores, and dairy suppliers due to critical hygiene and food safety violations.

According to a press release, the FDA Maharashtra inspected 5 base kitchens and food plazas supplying railway passengers under the railway catering services and suspended the food license of a Mumbai hotel for severe cockroach infestation, unhygienic transportation, and injured food handlers. It also issued improvement notices to 4 other suppliers.

Infestations and Hygiene Lapses

The FDA Maharashtra instantly suspended licenses for e-commerce platforms following discoveries of severe live cockroach infestations, critical cold-chain breaches (dairy stored above safe temperatures), selling expired goods, and unhygienic drainage. It suspended 3 food licenses operating within the kitchen run by a religious organisation, including the main premises kitchen, food services restaurant, and a restaurant, due to pest infestations, blocked drains, lack of mandatory water quality testing, and unverified oil usage, the press release said.

Mislabeling and Unlicensed Operations

FDA Maharashtra suspended the license of a dairy manufacturing unit for mislabeling loose milk and lacking pasteurisation facilities. It also suspended licenses for a sweet shop for running illegal, unhygienic manufacturing units without valid permits.

Furthermore, it suspended licenses of a biryani centre and a bakery. It recommended license/registration cancellation for several Mumbai cafés. It issued a Stop Business Order to a vegetarian restaurant for operating without an FSSAI license, alongside suspending 11 other food outlets in Pune division.

FDA Urges Public Reporting

The press release said that citizens witnessing food adulteration, expired products, or unhygienic practices can report directly to the FDA. The State Government maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy against compromising public health. Stringent legal action will continue against any business selling expired or unsafe food. (ANI)