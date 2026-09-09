BJP announced a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from Sept 17 to Oct 17 to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public service. Party chief Nitin Nabin said India moved from being a 'Fragile Five' economy to the world's fastest-growing one under Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday announced a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public service, saying India had moved "from despair and darkness" to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy under his leadership.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Nabin said October 7 will mark 25 years of Modi's public service journey, which began when he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7 in 2001. "Today, we have gathered here to discuss the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. On October 7, 2026, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 25 years of public service, a journey that began when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. Over the past 25 years, he has steadfastly continued this journey of service, embracing the mantra of transitioning from public service to service of the nation," he said.

From 'Fragile Five' to Fastest-Growing Economy

The BJP chief added that when PM Modi took over the leadership of the country, India was facing policy paralysis and was referred to as one of the "Fragile Five" economies. "When he took over the leadership of the country, India was facing policy paralysis and was being referred to as one of the 'Fragile Five' economies. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world," he said.

"There was a time when the atmosphere at that time was one of despair and darkness. Our economy was seen as part of the Fragile Five. But today, India stands out as the world's fastest-growing economy," Nabin said. He said India's stature and standing on the global stage had also risen significantly under the Modi-led government.

Empowering Youth and Fostering Startups

Nabin said PM Modi had worked since 2014 to replace a sense of despair among the country's youth with hope and optimism. "There was a time when the youth of the country were immersed in an atmosphere of despair. It was the honourable Prime Minister who, since 2014, took up the task of placing them in an environment of hope and optimism," he said.

Highlighting India's startup ecosystem, Nabin said the country had become the world's third-largest startup nation and that young people were increasingly emerging as job creators. "Through startups and unicorns, India has today become the third-largest startup nation in the world. In startups and unicorns, our youth have come forward and emerged as job givers and not just job seekers," he said.

Focus on Women-Led Development

He also highlighted initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India, saying India's youth were being represented in every field. On women-led development, Nabin said the journey that began with Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao had reached the Lakhpati Didi milestone. "The Prime Minister spoke about Women-led Development, and the journey that began under his leadership with Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao has today reached the Lakhpati Didi milestone," he said.

He also referred to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, saying efforts were continuing to empower women and ensure their participation in policymaking.

Transforming Governance from Gujarat to Borders

Nabin highlighted the transformation in the perception of border villages, which, he said, were earlier referred to as India's "last villages" but were now being called the country's "first villages". "There was a time when border villages were called India's last villages. They changed this perception and started calling them India's first villages. This has not only brought changes in the lives of ordinary people, but has also altered people's outlook towards these communities," he said.

He said PM Modi's development journey began in Gujarat, where he worked on the Narmada project and, through the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, positioned the state as a major engine of growth and investment. "Gujarat's growth became a development model that other states could aspire to emulate," Nabin said.

Strengthening Cultural Heritage

He also said significant progress had been made in eradicating Naxalism and that the country's development under Modi had not been limited to material progress. "Under PM Modi's leadership, India's progress has not been limited to material development; our cultural identity and heritage have also been strengthened," he said.

Referring to the Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath, Nabin said our Prime Minister had worked to preserve, restore and develop the country's cultural heritage. "From the Ram Mandir to Kashi Vishwanath, he has worked to preserve, restore, and develop the country's rich cultural heritage," he said.

PM Modi's Journey of Service

Describing PM Modi's journey from an ordinary party worker to the country's 'Pradhan Sevak', Nabin attributed the transformation to his vision, resolve and sustained efforts. "His journey began as an ordinary party worker, and today, he has advanced the nation's progress as its 'Pradhan Sevak'. This has been made possible solely through his clear vision, firm resolve, and continuous efforts to bring about qualitative changes in society and transform lives," he said.

Nabin said the BJP would use the campaign to take the message of public service and dedication to people across the country. "I believe that it is the BJP's responsibility to take this message of public service and dedication to the people," he said.

'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' Campaign Details

The campaign will begin on September 17, which is observed by the BJP as 'Seva Diwas' to mark Modi's birthday, and will continue until October 17. "We will begin the programme with a blood donation camp. On September 17, we will organise the 'Ashirwad Ka Diya' programme. On October 2, we will organise a cleanliness drive, as we do every year," Nabin said.

The inaugural programme of the campaign, titled "Ashirbadar Banti" (Lamp of Blessings), will be held on September 17. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde has been entrusted with overseeing the campaign as its National Convener. A seven-member team will be formed in every state, comprising a minister, an organisational general secretary and five senior leaders, to coordinate the programmes.

The BJP will also organise photo and digital exhibitions showcasing Modi's 25-year political journey, including his governance record, development initiatives and welfare schemes. Seminars and intellectual forums on good governance, development and Antyodaya, along with interactive sessions with youth and other sections of society, will also be organised. Special camps will be held to create awareness about welfare schemes of the Central and state governments and the benefits available under them.

Nabin said the Prime Minister's entire tenure could be viewed through the guiding principles and goals he held from the beginning, which were subsequently converted into concrete resolutions and achievements. PM Modi took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, becoming the 14th Chief Minister of the state. He served as Gujarat Chief Minister for nearly 13 years before entering national politics and becoming Prime Minister in 2014. (ANI)

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