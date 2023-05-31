Rajasthan: Man who killed elderly woman in Pali and nibbled on her flesh, dies in hospital; check details

Earlier, officials had said that the accused allegedly killed an elderly woman and ate her flesh in Rajasthan's Pali district following which police arrested the person and admitted him to a hospital.

Surendra Thakur, the 25-year-old man who was arrested for killing a woman and nibbling on her flesh in a village in Pali, died at MG Hospital on Tuesday morning. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since Saturday.

Superintendent of MG Hosptial Raj Shree Behra said that the patient had been stable since admission. However, he had a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning and died.

"Since he had been referred to Jodhpur from Pali as a rabies patient and had been displaying abnormal behaviour, we isolated him in the hospital and had been taking caution in his treatment," said Behra.

Doctors at Bangar Hospital said Surendra Thakur, a resident of Mumbai, was suffering from hydrophobia -- a fear of water caused by late-stage rabies infection -- possibly because he was bitten by a "rabid dog" in the past and did not get the right treatment.

According to the police, which quoted eyewitnesses, the incident happened in Saradhana village under Sendra police station on Friday when Shanti Devi (65) had gone to graze her cattle. The accused attacked the woman with a stone and killed her, they said.