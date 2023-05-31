IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru, 10 other Karnataka districts; predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the IT capital, Bengaluru, and ten other districts in Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chaired a meeting with officials on Tuesday and alerted them on adequate management amid the Bengaluru rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in Bengaluru and 10 other Karnataka districts for two consecutive days until May 31 due to severe rains. The Bengaluru meteorological agency warned commuters to be vigilant and cited the likelihood of overflowing subways, light traffic congestion, and fallen trees in some regions.

The IMD has indicated high chances of downpours in ten districts, including Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Hassan, Gulbarga, Udupi, Chamrajnagar, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru.

At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, following hours of severe rain throughout the evening, the warning was issued despite the fact that the rain had stopped in the IT capital.

Till 5:30 pm on Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a total of 19mm of precipitation. Underpasses near Sankey Road and Lingarajapuram were wet last night, according to sources, while tech corridors like Bellandur have also reported incidents of waterlogging.

According to DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka, "all officers, including commissioners and joint commissioners, are on high alert." "It's important that all residents are safe! Please be on the lookout and take all required safety measures," he said.

It is important to recall that two people died last week in Bengaluru from pre-monsoon rainfall. A 23-year-old woman who was one of the fatalities perished after her car sank in a flooded subway close to KR Circle.

