Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement

    Amidst scrutiny over his strike rate in IPL 2024, Virat Kohli fires back at critics, emphasising his focus on winning matches for the team. 

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 8:11 PM IST

    Virat Kohli has slammed experts and critics for all the talk surrounding his strike rate. Amid criticism surrounding his slow strike-rate in IPL 2024, star batter Virat Kohli came up with a sharp response. Kohli, who slammed an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls vs Gujarat Titans, said while experts are busy criticising him, his sole focus is to win matches for the team. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid met with the Ajit Agarkar-led selections committe on Sunday to discuss the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA. The squad is most likely to be announced on May 1. The report also claimed that the first batch of Indian players will leave for New York on May 22.

    "Not really, all the people who talk about strike-rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about this stuff. For me, it's about winning the games for the team and there's a reason why you've done it for 15 years, you've done this day in and day out, you've won games for your teams, I'm not quite sure that if you haven't been in that situation yourself, to sit and talk about the game in the box. For me, people can talk about their assumptions day in and day out, but those who have done day in and day out, they know what's happening and it's a kind of muscle memory for me now," Kohli said after his unbeaten 44-ball 70 vs Gujarat.

    Former NZ pacer Simon Doull believes that Rishabh Pant does not fit in the middle order right now and things would have been easier if he could bat at No. 3

    "He's getting closer. Can he bat at 3? Because I go back to the team I'm looking at (for T20 World Cup), and he doesn't fit in the middle-order. If he can, he's getting a step closer to the boarding pass," Doull said

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 8:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash

    cricket 'My family's life changed...': KKR star Rinku Singh reveals story behind tattoo on right arm (WATCH) osf

    'My family's life changed...': KKR star Rinku Singh reveals story behind tattoo on right arm (WATCH)

    cricket Virat Kohli's batting position key to India's T20 World Cup prospects: Irfan Pathan osf

    Virat Kohli's batting position key to India's T20 World Cup prospects: Irfan Pathan

    cricket Pakistan appoints legendary coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie for National Cricket Team osf

    Pakistan appoints legendary coaches Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie for National Cricket Team

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians playoff dreams dented after defeat to Delhi Capitals: Here's the updated points table osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians playoff dreams dented after defeat to Delhi Capitals: Here's the updated points table

    Recent Stories

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby

    Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader T Nageswara Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader TN Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

    New Iraq law imposing severe penalties on gay and transgender faces backlash

    'Backwards, morally stunted...' Iraq's new law imposing severe penalties on gay and transgender faces backlash

    Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt (SEE PHOTOS)

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon