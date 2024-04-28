IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement

Virat Kohli has slammed experts and critics for all the talk surrounding his strike rate. Amid criticism surrounding his slow strike-rate in IPL 2024, star batter Virat Kohli came up with a sharp response. Kohli, who slammed an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls vs Gujarat Titans, said while experts are busy criticising him, his sole focus is to win matches for the team. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid met with the Ajit Agarkar-led selections committe on Sunday to discuss the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA. The squad is most likely to be announced on May 1. The report also claimed that the first batch of Indian players will leave for New York on May 22.

"Not really, all the people who talk about strike-rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about this stuff. For me, it's about winning the games for the team and there's a reason why you've done it for 15 years, you've done this day in and day out, you've won games for your teams, I'm not quite sure that if you haven't been in that situation yourself, to sit and talk about the game in the box. For me, people can talk about their assumptions day in and day out, but those who have done day in and day out, they know what's happening and it's a kind of muscle memory for me now," Kohli said after his unbeaten 44-ball 70 vs Gujarat.

Former NZ pacer Simon Doull believes that Rishabh Pant does not fit in the middle order right now and things would have been easier if he could bat at No. 3

"He's getting closer. Can he bat at 3? Because I go back to the team I'm looking at (for T20 World Cup), and he doesn't fit in the middle-order. If he can, he's getting a step closer to the boarding pass," Doull said

