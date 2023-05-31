'Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi

On May 19, the Centre promulgated the Ordinance to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday (May 31) extended his support to the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government in the ordinance brought by the Centre against the Delhi government on the control of services in the national capital.

Dikshit said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is very well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "I support the ordinance against the Delhi government. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is very well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years."

This comes after CM Kejriwal met several Opposition leaders in the Delhi government's battle with the Centre over the ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court ruling favouring the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

CM Kejriwal will also meet his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts MK Stalin and Hemant Soren on June 1 and June 2 respectively.

The Delhi CM has been reaching out to opposition leaders to garner their support against so that the Centre's bid to replace the Ordinance with a law is defeated when the corresponding bill is brought in Parliament.

The Ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

