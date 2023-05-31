Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi

    On May 19, the Centre promulgated the Ordinance to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

    Support ordinance against Delhi govt', says Congress leader as CM Kejriwal seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday (May 31) extended his support to the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government in the ordinance brought by the Centre against the Delhi government on the control of services in the national capital.

    Dikshit said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is very well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years.

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru, 10 other Karnataka districts; predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital

    Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, "I support the ordinance against the Delhi government. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is very well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least 8-10 years."

    This comes after CM Kejriwal met several Opposition leaders in the Delhi government's battle with the Centre over the ordinance to overturn the Supreme Court ruling favouring the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.

    CM Kejriwal will also meet his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts MK Stalin and Hemant Soren on June 1 and June 2 respectively.

    Vistara announces flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route from THIS date!

    The Delhi CM has been reaching out to opposition leaders to garner their support against so that the Centre's bid to replace the Ordinance with a law is defeated when the corresponding bill is brought in Parliament.

    On May 19, the Centre promulgated the Ordinance to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

    The Ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

    Condoms, birth control pills in 'wedding kit' trigger row in Madhya Pradesh; check details

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cant arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police snt

    Can't arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru 10 other Karnataka districts predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital gcw

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru, 10 other Karnataka districts; predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital

    Opinion Made in China passenger jet C919 takes flight, time for Made in India variant?

    Made in China passenger jet takes flight, time for India to build its own?

    Kerala local body bypoll results: LDF, UDF win big; BJP loses ground anr

    Kerala local body bypoll results: LDF, UDF win big; BJP loses ground

    Vistara announces flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route from THIS date! anr

    Vistara announces flight service on Agartala-Bengaluru route from THIS date!

    Recent Stories

    Cant arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police snt

    Can't arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan, no evidence to support wrestlers' claim: Delhi Police

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23: Should Team India pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan versus Australia? Former selector Sarandeep Singh opines-ayh

    WTC Final: Should Team India pick KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan? Former selector Sarandeep Singh opines

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru 10 other Karnataka districts predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital gcw

    IMD issues yellow alert in Bengaluru, 10 other Karnataka districts; predicts heavy rainfall in IT capital

    football 'Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona': Fans heartbroken after journalist, who claimed his exit in 2020, gives fresh update-ayh

    'Messi won't return to Barcelona': Fans heartbroken after journalist gives fresh update

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessing at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ahead of film's release ADC

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessing at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple ahead of film's release

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon