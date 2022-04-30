Rajasthan man gets wife gang-raped by relatives, films video for dowry; uploads clip online

According to the victim's complaint, her in-laws harassed her about dowry following her marriage in 2019. She then came home to her parents' house. Her spouse, on the other hand, persuaded her to accompany him to his home.

In a horrifying instance, a man from Rajasthan's Bharatpur reportedly forced his relatives to gang rape his wife after her family refused to give him Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry. The accused reportedly recorded the terrible crime and published it to YouTube. The reports sugges that the event came to light when the woman filed a complaint against her husband and two others at the Kaman police station. According to the story, the husband stated that he would receive the dowry money by publishing her video to YouTube.

According to the victim's complaint, her in-laws harassed her about dowry following her marriage in 2019. She then came home to her parents' house. Her spouse, on the other hand, persuaded her to accompany him to his home. Her husband just called two of his relatives to his house and requested them to gang rape her. He also recorded the incident on his smartphone and published it on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Friday that his administration is devoted to women's protection and security.

Gehlot stated that his government had launched several initiatives in the state to ensure women's safety and security, including the mandatory registration of FIRs on every crime, the establishment of a separate cell led by the additional superintendent of the district to investigate crimes against women, an increase in the number of forensic laboratories, and the appointment of legal officers.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2020. In Rajasthan, there were 5,310 rapes reported. Rajasthan was followed by Uttar Pradesh, which had 2,769 rapes. Madhya Pradesh came in third place with a total of 2,339 cases.

