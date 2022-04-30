Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan man gets wife gang-raped by relatives, films video for dowry; uploads clip online

    According to the victim's complaint, her in-laws harassed her about dowry following her marriage in 2019. She then came home to her parents' house. Her spouse, on the other hand, persuaded her to accompany him to his home.

    Rajasthan man gets wife gang raped by relatives films video for dowry uploads clip online gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    In a horrifying instance, a man from Rajasthan's Bharatpur reportedly forced his relatives to gang rape his wife after her family refused to give him Rs 1.5 lakh in dowry. The accused reportedly recorded the terrible crime and published it to YouTube. The reports sugges that the event came to light when the woman filed a complaint against her husband and two others at the Kaman police station. According to the story, the husband stated that he would receive the dowry money by publishing her video to YouTube.

    According to the victim's complaint, her in-laws harassed her about dowry following her marriage in 2019. She then came home to her parents' house. Her spouse, on the other hand, persuaded her to accompany him to his home. Her husband just called two of his relatives to his house and requested them to gang rape her. He also recorded the incident on his smartphone and published it on YouTube.

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated on Friday that his administration is devoted to women's protection and security.

    Also Read | 11-year-old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, all arrested

    Gehlot stated that his government had launched several initiatives in the state to ensure women's safety and security, including the mandatory registration of FIRs on every crime, the establishment of a separate cell led by the additional superintendent of the district to investigate crimes against women, an increase in the number of forensic laboratories, and the appointment of legal officers.

    According to the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2020. In Rajasthan, there were 5,310 rapes reported. Rajasthan was followed by Uttar Pradesh, which had 2,769 rapes. Madhya Pradesh came in third place with a total of 2,339 cases.

    Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: 13-year-old girl forced into prostitution, gangraped by 80 men for 8 months; all arrested

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Patiala clashes Senior cops removed internet suspended till 6pm gcw

    Patiala clashes: Senior cops removed, internet suspended till 6pm

    Bihar woman gives massage to cop inside police station; video goes viral - gps

    Bihar woman gives massage to cop inside police station; video goes viral

    India s peak power demand touches all-time high as heatwave sweeps states gcw

    India's peak power demand touches all-time high as heatwave sweeps states

    Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years temperature nears 46 degrees gcw

    Delhi records second hottest April in 72 years, temperature nears 46 degrees

    PM Modi wears a turban hails Sikh community s role in new India gcw

    PM Modi wears a turban, hails Sikh community's role in new India

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 5 forgotten facts about The Hitman you must recall-ayh

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 5 forgotten facts about The Hitman you must recall

    Know how much Priyanka Chopra Easter 2022 yellow co ord costs drb

    Know how much Priyanka Chopra’s Easter 2022 yellow co-ord costs?

    Florida woman along with a house puts her wonderfully rehabbed ex husband on sale gcw

    Florida woman along with a house puts her ‘wonderfully rehabbed’ ex-husband on sale

    KL Rahul Athiya Shetty sea facing apartment to cost this much drb

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s sea-facing apartment to cost this much

    iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour Know all details here gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour? Know all details here

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon