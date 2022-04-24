11-year-old girl gangraped by 6 minors in Jharkhand's Khunti district, all arrested

The girl alleged in her complaint that she was taken by the gang after leaving a wedding event in the area. According to the investigation, four of the six accused were known to the survivor.

Six minor boys were arrested and sent to a correctional facility on Saturday for gang raping an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The crime occurred on April 19 in a village within the jurisdiction of the Tapkara police station, but it was only uncovered on Saturday when the suspects, all aged 10 to 16, were detained, police were reported as saying in a media report.

According to Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, the action was taken in response to a report made by the survivor on Wednesday. "We started the inquiry soon after the complaint was lodged. We have detained all six suspects, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years old," Kumar added. He further said, "We took them before the court, who condemned them to a juvenile jail facility."

"We had the statements of five persons, including the girl, her parents, and two friends, recorded in front of the magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure)," Kumar explained.

According to reports, a group of villagers sought to raise the issue at the panchayat level, creating a delay in reporting the crime; however, the SP maintained that nothing of the type was mentioned in the complaint.

"We explicitly questioned the victim if she felt pressured not to make the case, which she rejected." "Kumar stated. He said, "Her parents were concerned about the social stigma, but they eventually chose to submit the complaint."

