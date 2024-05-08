Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Congress ka haath Pakistan ke saath': Row after party's Punjab chief calls Pulwama attack 'mystery' (WATCH)

    Referring to the 2019 Pulwama attack as a 'mystery' and insinuating that the BJP 'resorts to any means during elections', Raja Warring's remarks have ignited a firestorm of criticism and accusations.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 8, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    The political landscape of India has once again become embroiled in controversy as the Lok Sabha Elections of 2024 unfold. Amidst the heated exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress party, a contentious statement made by Punjab Congress chief Amardiner Singh Raja Warring has sparked outrage and debate across the nation.

    Referring to the 2019 Pulwama attack as a 'mystery' and insinuating that the BJP 'resorts to any means during elections', Raja Warring's remarks have ignited a firestorm of criticism and accusations.

    "Pulwama attack still remains a mystery, about which even the then Lieutenant Governor has raised questions. There is nothing new in this. BJP can do anything during elections," said the Punjab Congress chief, who is also the candidate from Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

    The Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 Indian paramilitary personnel, remains etched in the collective memory of the nation as a tragic and devastating event.

    Raja Warring's remarks come in the wake of similar controversial statements made by other Congress leaders, including former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar.

    Also read: 'Congress defends Pak terrorist Kasab': Outrage over Wadettiwar's RSS-linked cop killed Karkare claim (WATCH)

    On Sunday, Channi ignited a political storm after calling the Poonch terror attack in which an IAF soldier was killed 'stuntbaazi' meant to make the BJP win the Lok Sabha elections. "This is stuntbaazi. When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks; there is no truth in them," Channi had said.

    On Saturday, Congress leader Wadettiwar alleged that former chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Hemant Karkare, was not killed by Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008 and was instead shot by a police official allegedly affiliated to RSS.

    In the wake of these series of bizarre comments from Congress leaders, BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accused the grand old party of playing 'votebank ki Rajniti over Rashtraniti'.

    "After Vijay Wadettiwar & Channi now Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring gives clean chit to Pakistan on Pulwama. Playing votebank ki Rajniti over Rashtraniti In Modi Virodh giving clean chit to Pakistan & Ajmal Kasab & other Jihadis Congress ka haath pakistan ke saath!" wrote the BJP leader in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

    "Opposition is already sold out to foreign forces like Pakistan and Khalistan ideology. They want destabilised India," said a user on X in response to the BJP leader's post.

    Another user commented, "It's in their DNA."

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 1:39 PM IST
