    CBI chargesheet in Sidharthan death case ACCESSED; agency says student faced mob trial, was stripped, thrashed

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has strengthened the investigation into the death of JS Sidharthan, a second year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad. Asianet News obtained a copy of the chargesheet of the CBI that points toward torture by senior students.

    CBI chargesheet in Siddharth death case ACCESSED; agency says student faced mob trial, was stripped, thrashed anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a sensational development, Asianet News Network has accessed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) chargesheet in the JS Sidharthan death case which points toward the brutal thrashing of the student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad.

    According to the CBI chargesheet, the door of the bathroom where Sidharthan allegedly committed suicide on February 18 was broken and the lock was loose. It also pointed out that the accused conducted a mob trial against the second-year student. He was stripped and thrashed for two days to make him confess the mistake. CBI also details in the chargesheet that Sidharthan was not given immediate medical attention. 

    Now, the central agency has sought expert advice from AIIMS, Delhi to clarify the cause of death. Sidharthan's post-mortem report, forensic surgeon's report and dummy test report have been set to AIIMS.

    Sidharthan was found dead by hanging in his hostel room at Pookode College on February 18. According to an initial investigation by the Kerala police, it was revealed that he had been subjected to assault by his seniors and classmates, leading to his decision to take his own life.

    The CBI conducted a dummy inspection in the hostel's washroom on April 13. The investigation team inspected the room where Sidharthan was brutally beaten, the courtyard where he was the victim of a mob trial, and the washroom where he was found hanging. The scientific test was carried out with a dummy of Sidharthan's weight and height.

    Earlier, the CBI filed an FIR in the Mananthavady Judicial First Class Magistrate Court against 20 individuals in connection with the case. 

    Apart from four Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders — union president Arun K, SFI unit secretary Amal Ihsan, and unit members Asif Khan and Abhishek S — the CBI has mentioned the names of other the accused persons: Akhil K, Kashinadhan R S, Ameen Akbarali, Arun K, Sinjo Johnson, Ajay J, Althaf A, Soud Risal E K, Adithyan, Muhammed Dhanish, Rehan Binoy, Akash S D, Shreehari R D, Dons Dai, Billgate Joshwa Thannikkode, Naseer V and Abhi V.

    In its FIR, the CBI states: “…The investigation in connection with the death of Sidharthan has been transferred to CBI. FIR was initially registered under Section 174 of CrPC based on a statement of Krishanlal, another second-year student. However, SI Prashobh applied to the concerned court to add new sections. The investigation was taken over by CBI from the Kerala Police and registered a new FIR under IPC Sections; 120 (criminal conspiracy), 306 (abetment to suicide), 323 (causing hurt), 342 (illegal confinement), 506 (threatening), 355 (assault) and Section 4 Section 4, 3 of The Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.”
     

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 1:20 PM IST
