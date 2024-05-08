Lifestyle

Dengue vs viral fever: How to know what causing the fever; Read

Image credits: freepik

Common symptoms

Dengue typically presents with severe joint pain, rash, and bleeding gums, while viral fever often manifests with a sore throat, cough, and fatigue.

Image credits: Freepik

Fever level

Dengue may involve sudden high fever and severe headache, whereas viral fever often features a gradual onset of fever with body aches. 

Image credits: Freepik

Characteristics

Additionally, dengue patients may experience nausea and vomiting, whereas viral fever patients may have nasal congestion and diarrhea.

Image credits: Getty

Tests

Laboratory tests like CBC and NS1 antigen tests can confirm dengue, while viral fever diagnosis relies on symptom assessment and ruling out other causes. 

Image credits: Getty

Timely treatment

Differentiating between dengue and viral fever can be crucial for timely treatment

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One