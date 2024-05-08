Dengue vs viral fever: How to know what causing the fever; Read

Lifestyle
Dengue typically presents with severe joint pain, rash, and bleeding gums, while viral fever often manifests with a sore throat, cough, and fatigue.
Dengue may involve sudden high fever and severe headache, whereas viral fever often features a gradual onset of fever with body aches.
Additionally, dengue patients may experience nausea and vomiting, whereas viral fever patients may have nasal congestion and diarrhea.
Laboratory tests like CBC and NS1 antigen tests can confirm dengue, while viral fever diagnosis relies on symptom assessment and ruling out other causes.
Differentiating between dengue and viral fever can be crucial for timely treatment