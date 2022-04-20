Andhra Pradesh: 13-year-old girl forced into prostitution, gangraped by 80 men for 8 months; all arrested

The report claimed the victim was sent to different brothels in Andhra and Telangana to be used for the flesh trade.

In a horrible incident reported from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, a minor girl was gang raped by over 80 men during the eight-month period. Police informed that 10 men, including a B.Tech student, were arrested on Tuesday, April 19. Police have also arrested 80 people involved in the crime and are on the lookout for more accused who are on the run.

The 13-year-old girl was finally rescued by police in Guntur on Tuesday. The victim's ordeal began when she was adopted by a woman identified as Swarna Kumari. The accused woman became friends with the girl’s mother at a hospital during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in June last year.

The girl’s mother had died due to Covid-19 soon after, and the girl was taken away by the woman without her father’s knowledge. The matter came to light after the girl’s father approached police to find his daughter.

The report claimed the victim was sent to different brothels in Andhra and Telangana to be used for the flesh trade. Police said Swarna Kumari is a prime accused in the case who pushed the victim into prostitution.

Additional Superintendent of Police, K Supraja, said police have identified more accused in the case. According to police, 35 of the accused are pimps and the rest are customers.

“Taking advantage of the girl’s age and situation, several gangs purchased the girl and took her to several places in the twin Telugu states and forced her into prostitution,” revealed the ASP. Police are searching for some more accused who are on the run. “One of the accused in this case is in London,” said ASP Supraja.

Police have also seized a car, 53 cell phones, three autorickshaws and bikes used by the accused for the crime.