    Kerala: Sex education to be integrated into syllabus starting from the new academic year; report

    The High Court has ensured measures for sex education in the context of increasing teenage pregnancy. Around 20 girls under the age of 14 approached the High Court seeking permission for abortion in the last three years.

    First Published May 8, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Ernakulam: The sex education will be part of the curriculum in schools across the state from this new academic year. A member of Kerala Legal Services Authorities told Asianet News that all measures including training for teachers have been completed. The High Court has ensured measures for sex education in the context of increasing teenage pregnancy.

    The Education Department is implementing the decision abandoned after the controversy, with the intervention of the High Court, in the realization that sex education will be sufficient to keep up with the new student community, which has undergone a drastic change as a result of the change to the online class method caused by Covid-19.

    Around 20 girls under the age of 14 approached the High Court seeking permission for abortion in the last three years. This figure also highlights the importance of providing sex education to children at an early age. The teachers are trained by the District Legal Services Authority. The lessons are divided according to the age of the children. The students will learn about hormonal balances, when and how to conceive, and the steps to take in case of sexual violence.


     

