Tail wagging to ear position: What is your dog trying to tell you?

The position of a dog's ears can convey their mood. Ears held forward often indicate alertness or interest, while ears flattened against the head may indicate fear or submission.
A relaxed, loose posture usually indicates that the dog is comfortable and content, while a tense, stiff posture may suggest agitation or aggression.
Direct eye contact can be a sign of confidence or assertiveness in dogs. However, prolonged staring can also be perceived as threatening especially in certain situations.
Lip licking or tongue flicking can be a sign of anxiety or stress in dogs. It may indicate that they are feeling uncomfortable or uncertain about their surroundings.
A high, fast wag usually indicates excitement or happiness, while a slow wag with the tail held low may suggest insecurity or fear.
Lifting a paw can be a playful gesture or to seek attention. However, it can also indicate discomfort or pain, especially if the dog is limping or favoring one leg.