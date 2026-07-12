Two youths were seriously injured after a speeding Mercedes hit them outside a club in Chandigarh's Sector 26 on Saturday evening. A viral video of the crash has sparked widespread outrage online. The driver fled the scene after the accident, while police are investigating claims that a minor was behind the wheel.

A serious road accident outside a popular club in Chandigarh's Sector 26 has triggered widespread outrage after a viral video showed a speeding Mercedes crashing into two youths on Saturday evening. According to initial reports, the two victims had just stepped out of the club when the luxury car came at high speed and struck them. The force of the impact threw both of them several feet onto the road, leaving bystanders shocked.

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People nearby rushed towards the spot after hearing the loud crash and immediately called for help.

Driver fled after the accident

Eyewitnesses claimed the driver did not stop after the collision and instead fled the scene with the vehicle.

Local residents quickly came forward to help the injured youths before they were shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for treatment.

According to reports, one of the victims is in critical condition, while the other is said to be stable.

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Police investigating minor driving claim

Soon after the incident, Chandigarh Police reached the accident spot and began an investigation.

A video of the crash has now gone viral across social media and is being examined along with other evidence to identify the driver.

There are also claims circulating online that the Mercedes was being driven by a minor at the time of the accident. However, police have not confirmed this and said the investigation is still underway. Officials are working to establish the identity of the driver and the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

Viral video sparks anger online

The incident has led to strong reactions across social media, with many users demanding strict action against the driver.

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Several people questioned road safety and criticised reckless driving, while others expressed concern over the possibility of a hit-and-run involving a luxury vehicle. Some social media users also referred to previous high-profile cases involving luxury cars and underage drivers, urging authorities to ensure a fair and speedy investigation.

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Police have not released further details so far, and officials are expected to share more information once the investigation progresses.

The case has once again highlighted concerns over overspeeding, hit-and-run incidents and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, particularly in busy nightlife areas where pedestrian movement is high.