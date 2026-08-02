Speaking at Gurukul Kangri University, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence in India's youth, highlighting their role in 'Viksit Bharat'. He detailed state initiatives for employment, a 4.4% drop in unemployment, and a tough anti-cheating law.

At the Yuva Samvad programme held at Gurukul Kangri University, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the confidence reflected on the faces of the youth is proof that India's future is in safe hands.

He described Gurukul Kangri University as not just an educational institution but a living symbol of Indian culture, nationalism, and values. He said that the university imparts not only academic knowledge but also instils character, patriotism, and the ideals of Indian civilisation.

Youth: The Driving Force of 'Viksit Bharat'

The Chief Minister said that India is the youngest nation in the world, with more than 65 per cent of its population below the age of 42. He added that this demographic strength is the country's greatest asset in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He said that today's youth are no longer merely job seekers but are emerging as job creators through startups and innovation.

Uttarakhand's Pro-Youth Initiatives

Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government is also creating employment and self-employment opportunities through schemes such as the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Youth Promotion Scheme, Deendayal Upadhyay Rural Development Scheme, Skill Development Scheme, One District-Two Products initiative, House of Himalayas brand, State Millet Mission, Apple Mission, Solar Self-Employment Scheme, the New Tourism Policy, and the New Film Policy.

Tangible Results: Reverse Migration and Employment

He said the state has recorded a 44 per cent reverse migration rate, while the unemployment rate has declined by a historic 4.4 per cent. He also highlighted that Uttarakhand ranks first in the country in the NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index.

Ensuring Fair Opportunities

The Chief Minister further said that Uttarakhand has implemented the country's toughest anti-cheating law to safeguard the future of students and job aspirants.

Over the past four and a half years, more than 100 examination mafias have been jailed, and over 34,000 youths have secured government jobs through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process without discrimination, more than double the number recruited during previous governments.

The programme was organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) State Vice President Vikram Bhullar, who welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a ceremonial shawl and a memento.