A shallow earthquake of magnitude 2.9 jolted Delhi's North District on Sunday morning at 4:14 am. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the tremor occurred at a depth of 8 km. The article also explains why shallow earthquakes are more dangerous.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 jolted Delhi's North District in the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 04:14:01 am IST at a depth of 8 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 28.721 N and longitude 76.957 E.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometres. EQ of M: 2.9, On: 02/08/2026 04:14:01 IST, Lat: 28.721 N, Long: 76.957 E, Depth: 8 Km, Location: North District, Delhi. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @DrNKalaiselvi @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/zY2wLZ1Sqi — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 1, 2026

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 02/08/2026 04:14:01 IST, Lat: 28.721 N, Long: 76.957 E, Depth: 8 Km, Location: North District, Delhi," NCS said.

Understanding Earthquake Depths

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0-700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Why Shallow Earthquakes Are More Dangerous

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. (ANI)