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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Moderate Rain Likely in Western Ghats for Next 6 Days, IMD Issues Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed overnight showers that brought relief from scorching heat. The IMD has now forecast moderate rainfall across the Western Ghats for the next six days
Overnight Rain Brings Relief Across Several Districts
After days of intense heat, many districts in Tamil Nadu received heavy evening and night showers. Vellore experienced a sharp drop in temperature after rainfall, while Ranipet, Arcot, Arakkonam and Sholinghur recorded prolonged showers lasting for more than two hours. The heavy rain caused power outages in several localities and disrupted normal life. Kanchipuram, Orikkai, Sevilimedu and Sriperumbudur also received rainfall, with waterlogging affecting traffic and slowing vehicle movement.
Rain Covers Chengalpattu and Cuddalore; IMD Predicts More Showers
Rainfall was reported across several parts of Chengalpattu district, including Madurantakam, Karunguzhi, Melmaruvathur, Mamallapuram and Kalpakkam, bringing welcome relief to residents. In Cuddalore, a hot and humid day ended with steady rain between 7 pm and 10 pm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate rainfall is likely to continue over the Western Ghats districts for the next six days. North coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are also expected to receive light to moderate showers today.
Chennai May Witness Thunderstorms as Heat Persists
The weather office has forecast moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Chennai during the evening or night. However, daytime conditions are expected to remain hot, with temperatures likely to touch around 100°F (about 38°C). Northern Tamil Nadu is also expected to experience above-normal heat, with maximum temperatures likely to remain up to 3°C higher than the seasonal average despite the possibility of scattered rainfall later in the day.
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