While Mumbai is expected to receive only light rainfall, several districts across Maharashtra remain under a heavy rain alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Gadchiroli, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Washim and Chandrapur, while heavy showers are also expected over the Konkan region and the ghat areas of Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Kolhapur. Officials have also deployed an NDRF team in Jalgaon following continuous rainfall, flooding incidents and rising river levels. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state over the next 24 hours.