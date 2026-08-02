Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Will It Rain? IMD Predicts Showers Across the City
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is expected to witness a cloudy Sunday with intermittent light rain, while several parts of Maharashtra remain on alert for heavy rainfall. The IMD has forecast humid weather in the city and intense showers
Mumbai to Experience Light Rain and Cloudy Weather Today
Mumbai is likely to remain under cloudy skies on Sunday, August 2, with intermittent light showers throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 29°C, while the minimum will hover around 27°C. Humidity is likely to stay high at around 81%, making conditions feel warm and sticky despite the rain. Winds are expected to blow at nearly 18 km/h, creating favourable conditions for passing showers.
Rain May Intensify During the Afternoon
According to the forecast, light drizzle is expected from the morning hours before becoming slightly more active around noon. While there could be a brief reduction in rainfall during the early afternoon, moderate showers are likely to return by late afternoon and continue into the evening. Residents heading outdoors are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats as weather conditions may change quickly.
Heavy Rain Alert Continues Across Maharashtra
While Mumbai is expected to receive only light rainfall, several districts across Maharashtra remain under a heavy rain alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Gadchiroli, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Washim and Chandrapur, while heavy showers are also expected over the Konkan region and the ghat areas of Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Kolhapur. Officials have also deployed an NDRF team in Jalgaon following continuous rainfall, flooding incidents and rising river levels. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state over the next 24 hours.
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