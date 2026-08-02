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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Likely Across West Bengal Today as Low-Pressure Area Intensifies
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to keep monsoon activity strong across West Bengal today. The IMD has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across South Bengal, Kolkata
Low-Pressure System Strengthens Monsoon Across West Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across West Bengal on Sunday, August 2, as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal remains active. The weather system is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain across both South Bengal and North Bengal throughout the day. After a relatively dry July, the monsoon has regained strength at the start of August, offering relief from the recent spell of heat and humidity.
Kolkata and South Bengal to Witness Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms
Kolkata is expected to remain under cloudy skies with intermittent spells of heavy rain, particularly from the afternoon onwards. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Districts including East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia may experience more intense rainfall due to the influence of the low-pressure system. The maximum temperature in Kolkata is expected to remain around 33°C, while the minimum could hover near 28°C. Residents have been advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms because of the risk of lightning.
North Bengal Braces for Continued Rainfall
Rain activity is expected to continue across the northern districts as well. Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive light to moderate showers, with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas. Continuous rain has increased the possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly regions, prompting authorities to remain on alert. In the plains, including Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, cloudy skies and repeated spells of rain are likely throughout the day. Officials are also closely monitoring river water levels as persistent rainfall could lead to a rise in water levels across several river systems.
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