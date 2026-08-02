Kolkata is expected to remain under cloudy skies with intermittent spells of heavy rain, particularly from the afternoon onwards. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. Districts including East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia may experience more intense rainfall due to the influence of the low-pressure system. The maximum temperature in Kolkata is expected to remain around 33°C, while the minimum could hover near 28°C. Residents have been advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms because of the risk of lightning.