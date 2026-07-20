A woman and her husband allegedly murdered her lover in their rented flat in Maharashtra's Thane, police have said. The shocking crime came to light after the woman sent a voice message to her landlord, confessing to the murder.

Thane: A woman and her husband, who were living in a rented flat in Maharashtra's Thane district, have allegedly murdered the woman's lover, according to the police. The shocking details of the murder came out through a voice message the woman sent to her landlord after the crime.

On Monday morning, police recovered the decomposed body of a man, around 40 years old, from the flat in Thane. The apartment had been locked for the past four days. The landlord noticed a strong, foul smell coming from the flat and immediately tried to contact his tenant. In response, the tenant's wife sent a voice message to the landlord. In the message, she openly confessed that her lover had been constantly harassing her, so she and her husband killed him inside the house.

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As soon as he received the message, the landlord informed the police. When the police team reached the spot and broke down the door, they found the body in a highly decomposed state. Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde said the accused couple had left a bathroom tap running. This was likely done to wash away fluids from the body and to delay the discovery of the crime. The deceased person has not been identified yet. His body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have now launched a massive search for the couple, who are currently on the run.

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