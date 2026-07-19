Morning walkers at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills witnessed an unexpected sight on Saturday when a giant python slowly crossed one of the park's walking trails.

A Giant 20 Feet Python was Spotted in KBR Park Today pic.twitter.com/jFDyu3PZds — Mahesh Goud 🚩 #9999# (@indian66669296) July 18, 2026

The snake, estimated to be around 12 feet long, moved calmly across the path while visitors watched from a safe distance. Because of its size, it took several moments to completely cross the trail before disappearing back into the forest area inside the national park.

Several walkers recorded the rare sighting on their mobile phones. The clips were soon shared widely on social media, attracting thousands of views and sparking discussions about wildlife in the middle of a busy city.

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