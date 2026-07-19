- Home
- India
- Giant 12-Foot Python Calmly Crosses KBR National Park in Hyderabad, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Giant 12-Foot Python Calmly Crosses KBR National Park in Hyderabad, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Morning walkers at Hyderabad's KBR National Park were left surprised after a 12-foot Indian rock python slowly crossed a walking trail on Saturday. Videos of the protected reptile quickly went viral, triggering mixed reactions online.
Viral video captures rare wildlife moment in Hyderabad
Morning walkers at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills witnessed an unexpected sight on Saturday when a giant python slowly crossed one of the park's walking trails.
A Giant 20 Feet Python was Spotted in KBR Park Today pic.twitter.com/jFDyu3PZds
— Mahesh Goud 🚩 #9999# (@indian66669296) July 18, 2026
The snake, estimated to be around 12 feet long, moved calmly across the path while visitors watched from a safe distance. Because of its size, it took several moments to completely cross the trail before disappearing back into the forest area inside the national park.
Several walkers recorded the rare sighting on their mobile phones. The clips were soon shared widely on social media, attracting thousands of views and sparking discussions about wildlife in the middle of a busy city.
Lipstick, Bangles And A Packed Train: Woman's Bold Response To Harassment Divides Internet (WATCH)
Visitors stayed alert but no incident was reported
The unexpected appearance of the python briefly made visitors more cautious during their morning walk. However, there were no reports of any injury or dangerous encounter.
According to local reports, the reptile continued moving naturally into the wooded part of the park without disturbing anyone.
KBR National Park is one of Hyderabad's most important urban forests and is home to several species of birds, reptiles and small animals. Sightings of snakes are not unusual, although seeing one of this size on a walking trail is considered rare.
Panic at UP School After Principal Walks in With Knife and Cleaver, Probe Launched After Viral Video
Social media divided over the sighting
The viral video received a wide range of reactions online.
Many users admired the snake and called the sighting a reminder of the rich biodiversity protected inside KBR National Park. Several wildlife enthusiasts pointed out that the Indian rock python is a protected species and said the park remains its natural home.
Others believed the snake had recently swallowed prey because of the noticeable bulge in the middle of its body and its slow movement. Some users guessed it may have eaten a bird or another small animal found inside the park.
That's the beauty of KBR National Park — Hyderabad's last green lung amidst a sea of concrete.
Yet, the home of the Indian Rock Python, a Schedule I protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, is under grave threat from the unscientific flyovers being built…
— SaveKBR (@CitizensForHyd) July 18, 2026
I think it has eaten something that's why you can see the stomach is bulgy & moving very slowly
— Chikku (@Chikku1101) July 18, 2026
Idhe KBR beauty ra.. 20 foot protected python free ga tiruguthundi ❤️
We have to #SaveKBR before it's gone 🌳🐍
Hyderabad last green lung!
— BoB Reddy (@BOBReddE14) July 18, 2026
Viral Video Shows Youth Saving Elderly Woman Stuck in Flooded Bilaspur Street (WATCH)
A few social media users corrected claims that the python measured 20 feet, saying it appeared closer to 10 to 12 feet long. Others joked they would have finished their daily step count within minutes if they had seen the snake on the trail.
The sighting also renewed calls from some conservation supporters to protect KBR National Park from growing urban development around its boundaries.
Experts advise people to keep a safe distance
Wildlife experts say people should remain calm if they spot wild animals inside protected forest areas. Visitors are advised not to approach, provoke or attempt to handle such animals. Instead, they should keep a safe distance and immediately inform forest department officials.
The incident served as another reminder that KBR National Park continues to support thriving wildlife despite being surrounded by one of Hyderabad's busiest urban areas.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.