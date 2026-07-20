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Free Sonam Wangchuk, Sack Dharmendra Pradhan, Give Rs 1 Crore for NEET Deaths: CJP's 3 Demands
Union Minister J.P. Nadda met Cockroach Janta Party representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das amid the group's ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest in Delhi. The delegation submitted 3 demands, including action against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
JP Nadda meets CJP representatives
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday met representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) amid a major protest in Delhi, where thousands of supporters gathered for the group’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.
The meeting took place as tensions rose between protesters and security forces near Parliament during the Monsoon Session.
CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Nadda and submitted a written list of their demands that comprise activist Sonam Wangchuk's release, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal from the post and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET students who died by suicide.
According to the group, Nadda said he would discuss the matter internally with the leadership.
Nadda, in a post after the meeting, said discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and that the delegation submitted a written petition. He also appealed to protesters to end their sit-in and help restore normalcy.
आज सुबह पहली बार प्रदर्शनकारियों की ओर से सरकार के साथ बातचीत करने का प्रस्ताव आया और सुबह 11:50 AM से ही हमारी बातचीत जारी है।
सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में मुलाकात हुई। उनके डेलीगेशन के साथ विस्तार से पहले मौखिक चर्चा हुई और उनके द्वारा लगभग 4 बजे मुझे लिखित याचिका दी गई।
मैंने… pic.twitter.com/HLCl20RBSp
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2026
The CJP leaders later said that the minister had assured them that their concerns would be discussed at the appropriate level, but no immediate commitment was made.
However, hours after the meeting with Union Minister, CJP's official X handle posted that 'Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.'
"The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!", the post read further!
🚨#ImportantAnnouncement:
Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level.… pic.twitter.com/DHvrJ8uS4d
— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
The CJP protesters have said they would continue their movement until their demands were addressed.
CJP’s three main demands
Amid the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Cockroach Janta Party raised three major demands at Union Minister Nadda's residence. They are:
1. Removal of Dharmendra Pradhan
One of the main demands of the protesters is the resignation or removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The group has blamed the education ministry for alleged failures related to examination management and paper leak controversies.
2. Compensation for students who died by suicide
The protesters have demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide due to examination-related stress and pressure.
3. Release of activist Sonam Wangchuk
CJP leaders have also demanded the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike before being hospitalised after his health condition worsened. His involvement became one of the key reasons behind the renewed focus on the protest.
Update:
Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das are still at Nadda ji's residence. Nadda ji has requested some time to align with their leadership with regards to our following demands:
- Immediate release of @Wangchuk66
- Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
- 1Cr compensation for all NEET…
— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
CJP added that the minister requested some time to align with the leadership with regards to their demands.
What happened during the CJP protest?
The protest began at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where CJP supporters gathered before attempting to march towards Parliament. The group had planned the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demand changes in the education system.
As protesters moved towards Parliament, police stopped them due to security restrictions around the area. Authorities had increased security arrangements in central Delhi because of the ongoing Monsoon Session.
Reports said security personnel used barricades, tear gas and batons to control crowds after some protesters attempted to move beyond the permitted protest area. Some protesters and police personnel reportedly suffered minor injuries during the clashes.
दिल्ली में CP पर LIC बिल्डिंग के पास सुरक्षा बलों ने प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों पर न केवल आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़े, बल्कि पत्थर भी बरसाए।
पुलिस ने भी पत्थर चलाए 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Avxt5u4ckH
— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
दमनकारी सरकार किस तरह से लड़कियों को कुचल रहे हैं, 😳
नारी वंदन वाले नारी का सम्मान भूल गए है। pic.twitter.com/fYeApzOMHZ
— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
Several roads and public areas in central Delhi witnessed disruption. Some Metro stations were temporarily closed due to security concerns as authorities tried to manage the situation.
How did CJP begin?
The Cockroach Janta Party started as a satirical online movement but later developed into a larger youth-led protest platform. The group was founded by Abhijeet Dipke in May following a controversy linked to remarks involving the word 'cockroach'.
The movement quickly gained attention on social media, especially among young people concerned about examination-related issues, unemployment and education reforms.
Over time, the group shifted from an online campaign to organising physical protests, with supporters gathering in Delhi to demand government action.
Abhijit Dipke detained 🥺
— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
The CJP founder was 'picked up' by Delhi Police on Monday amid ongoing protests in Delhi, claimed the party spokespersons. However, moments after posting the 'detained' update on X, they clarified that Dipke was neither detained or arrested by the police.
Role of Sonam Wangchuk in the protest
Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s participation gave further momentum to the movement. He had started a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding reforms and accountability in the education system.
After his health condition deteriorated and he was admitted to hospital, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also began an indefinite hunger strike. Dipke later ended his fast after Wangchuk requested him to do so.
Why has the protest gained attention?
The CJP protest has become a major talking point because it combines concerns over examination systems, youth frustration and demands for government accountability.
While supporters say the movement represents growing anger among students and young people, critics have questioned the methods used during protests and the political nature of some demands.
'मेरे लहू का कतरा कतरा इंकलाब लिखेगा'
जय हिंद 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FV5uSvVXhC
— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026
The meeting between J.P. Nadda and CJP representatives marks the first formal dialogue between the government and the group. What remains to see is how the larger dispute over the protesters' demands would be resolved.
(With ANI inputs)
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