Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday met representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) amid a major protest in Delhi, where thousands of supporters gathered for the group’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

The meeting took place as tensions rose between protesters and security forces near Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

CJP representatives Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Nadda and submitted a written list of their demands that comprise activist Sonam Wangchuk's release, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal from the post and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET students who died by suicide.

According to the group, Nadda said he would discuss the matter internally with the leadership.

Nadda, in a post after the meeting, said discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and that the delegation submitted a written petition. He also appealed to protesters to end their sit-in and help restore normalcy.

आज सुबह पहली बार प्रदर्शनकारियों की ओर से सरकार के साथ बातचीत करने का प्रस्ताव आया और सुबह 11:50 AM से ही हमारी बातचीत जारी है।



सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में मुलाकात हुई। उनके डेलीगेशन के साथ विस्तार से पहले मौखिक चर्चा हुई और उनके द्वारा लगभग 4 बजे मुझे लिखित याचिका दी गई।



मैंने… pic.twitter.com/HLCl20RBSp — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2026

The CJP leaders later said that the minister had assured them that their concerns would be discussed at the appropriate level, but no immediate commitment was made.

However, hours after the meeting with Union Minister, CJP's official X handle posted that 'Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.'

"The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!", the post read further!

🚨#ImportantAnnouncement:

Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.



The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level.… pic.twitter.com/DHvrJ8uS4d — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 20, 2026

The CJP protesters have said they would continue their movement until their demands were addressed.