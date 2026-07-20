Monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have blocked 36 roads and disrupted 43 drinking water schemes. Mandi and Chamba are the worst-hit districts, while restoration work continues for roads, power, and water supply across the state.

Persistent monsoon rains continued to disrupt normal life across Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with 36 roads remaining blocked and 43 drinking water supply schemes disrupted across the state, according to the evening report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Road and Water Supply Disrupted

The latest report indicates that while authorities made significant progress in restoring power infrastructure during the day, fresh rainfall led to a sharp increase in disruptions to water supply systems. Mandi district remains the worst affected in terms of road connectivity, with 11 roads blocked, including nine in the Seraj subdivision and two in Thalout. Chamba district follows with 10 blocked roads, while road restoration work is continuing in other affected areas.

Water supply infrastructure witnessed the most significant deterioration during the day. The number of disrupted drinking water schemes rose from 12 in the morning to 43 by evening. Chamba district accounted for the bulk of the disruption, with Tissa subdivision alone reporting 40 affected water supply schemes.

Power Sector Sees Improvement

In contrast, the power sector recorded substantial improvement. The number of disrupted distribution transformers (DTRs) declined sharply from 60 reported in the morning to just five by the evening, reflecting sustained restoration efforts by electricity department personnel.

Ongoing Restoration Efforts in Sirmaur

The SEOC's consolidated monsoon season data also highlighted the continued impact of heavy rainfall in Sirmaur district. Authorities have restored connectivity on 149 roads during the ongoing monsoon season, but 61 roads remain blocked following fresh rain-related damage. Restoration work is also underway to repair 33 affected distribution transformers and 12 disrupted drinking water supply schemes in the district.

State disaster management authorities, along with district administrations and line departments, continue to remain on high alert. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear landslides, restore road connectivity, repair damaged utilities, and ensure the prompt restoration of essential services as monsoon activity continues across Himachal Pradesh.