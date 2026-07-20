A young man from Kerala has quit his job with IndiGo after his supervisor allegedly demanded he touch his feet to apologise for not wearing a tie. The man's video detailing the incident has gone viral, sparking a major debate on workplace culture and self-respect.

A young man from Kerala has gone viral after revealing the humiliating experience that made him quit his ground staff job at an airline. He said that while the job was a dream come true for him, the treatment he received made it impossible to continue. The whole issue started because he forgot to wear his tie, which was part of the uniform.

'I just forgot to wear my tie'

Mohammed Jamshid, a Kasaragod native, was working as ground staff for IndiGo at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. In an Instagram video, Jamshid, who is also a content creator, explained why he resigned. He said his supervisor asked him to touch his feet and apologise for coming to duty without a tie. Since he wasn't ready to do that, he decided to quit.

Jamshid explained that he had forgotten his tie in a hurry. However, his senior officer publicly scolded him and humiliated him in an extreme way.

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'Apologise by touching my feet'

The incident didn't end there. As a punishment for forgetting the tie, the supervisor first asked him to apologise, which he did. But right after, the supervisor demanded that he touch his feet and apologise. Jamshid says he was deeply hurt when he was asked to do this in front of his colleagues. He felt it was a serious blow to his self-respect.

He realised that no job is more important than self-respect, even though he was passionate about his job and had high hopes for a career in aviation. He said giving his resignation letter was better than touching someone's feet to apologise. He added that he has no regrets about his decision, even though it was a job he had dreamed of for a long time. He also mentioned that he had informed the concerned managers about the incident, but no one was willing to listen to his complaint, which is why he decided to go public on social media.

Video goes viral

Mohammed Jamshid's video quickly went viral on social media. Many people wrote posts in solidarity with him. Most people commented that while discipline and uniform rules are necessary at work, behaviour that damages an employee's dignity is never acceptable. Some pointed out that it is the company's responsibility to maintain mutual respect and a professional approach even when taking disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo spokesperson responded to the allegations. They stated that Jamshid's complaint was investigated, but no evidence was found to support his claims. IndiGo also alleged that Jamshid's performance during his employment was poor. This social media revelation has kicked off a major discussion about work culture and attitudes towards employees in India.

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