Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised Rahul Gandhi's dedication to constitutional ideals on his 56th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday extended birthday greetings to the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

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Sharing a post on X, Kharge emphasised Rahul Gandhi's unbridled dedication to the ideals of the Constitution and uncompromising fight for the unheard voices, which have inspired millions. "Warm birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi. Your unbridled dedication to the ideals of the Constitution and your uncompromising fight for the unheard voices have inspired millions. The Congress party's tradition of inclusiveness, social justice, harmony and compassion finds expression in your public life and leadership. Through your tireless engagement with people and your courage in speaking truth to power, you have consistently championed the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, strength and a long life in the service of the nation," the post read. https://x.com/kharge/status/2067810821862797350

Leaders Across Party Lines Extend Greetings

Gandhi will celebrate his 56th birthday today with party workers on June 19. Posters were put up outside Indira Bhawan in the national capital, extending birthday greetings to the LoP. Leaders across the party line have extended their birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi's Message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the Congress leader's good health and long life. "Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi wrote.

A Look at Rahul Gandhi's Journey

Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970, at Holy Family Hospital in the national capital and was the first of two children born to Rajiv Gandhi, who later served as the 6th prime minister of India, and Sonia Gandhi, who went on to become the Congress president.

He is currently serving as the 12th LoP in the Lok Sabha and as a member of the lower house for Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency since June 2024. He earlier represented the constituency of Wayanad, Kerala, from 2019 to 2024 and Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, from 2004 to 2019. Gandhi served as the party president of Congress from December 2017 to July 2019. (ANI)