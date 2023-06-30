BREAKING: Moga Police busts anti-social elements gang writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in public places

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Details awaited

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

    In a major breakthrough, Punjab's Moga Police on Friday busted a gang of anti-social elements writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in public places. The gang was backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

    The investigation was carried out in a professional and scientific manner to trace the culprits

    "Punjab Police is fully committed to maintain peace and harmony as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann," the DGP Punjab Police added.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
