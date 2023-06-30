BREAKING: Moga Police busts anti-social elements gang writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in public places

In a major breakthrough, Punjab's Moga Police on Friday busted a gang of anti-social elements writing 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in public places. The gang was backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

The investigation was carried out in a professional and scientific manner to trace the culprits

"Punjab Police is fully committed to maintain peace and harmony as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann," the DGP Punjab Police added.