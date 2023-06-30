Monsoon in Gujarat: Met dept issues heavy rainfall warning in Ahmedabad, Saurashtra today; Check updates here

According to the Met department, heavy rain is forecasted in Saurashtra and North Gujarat today. Moreover, heavy rains is also forecasted in Gir Somnath, Amreli, Rajkot and Junagadh, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat's Met department on Thursday (June 29) had said that heavy to very heavy rains will occur in the next two days. After two days the intensity of the rain will reduce. However, some heavy to very heavy rain is expected.

The monsoon, which is now in its advanced stage is active in the country according to the weather department in India and several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days. On Thursday, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Navsari due to heavy rainfall in the region.

On Thursday, Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Konkan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states."

Speaking to reporters, the IMD official said, "The Low-Pressure area that originated from the northwest bay has now moved to the central part of north Madhya Pradesh. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected."